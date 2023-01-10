Lateral Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Got it as a substitute for my usual Taparoo Sauvig
Got it as a substitute for my usual Taparoo Sauvignon Blanc. The taste is revolting and leaves an after taste in your mouth. I would not recommend this to anyone.
Was really surprised how good this wine is for the price 😃
Nice and crisp served well chilled. Good value.
Really lovely light wine. Brilliant considering the price. More than happy.
If you are looking for an inexpensive white wine this is an acceptable drink - a little on the dry side, but perfectly acceptable with summer food.
An inexpensive wine, crisp and quite dry. Perfectly acceptable any day of the week.
This is a very pleasant sauvignon blanc. My favourite is a New Zealand sauvignon blanc but these are a little pricey except on special occasions. The Latera Chilean Sauvignon is pleasant for an everyday wine and better than the Australian one.
very good value
Easy on the palate-refreshig.
Crisp, fresh and good value for money