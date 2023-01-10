We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lateral Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

3.8(12)Write a review
£4.29
£4.29/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
365kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. D.O. Valle Central. Wine of Chile.
  • From the heart of Chile, Lateral wines are a celebration of craft, culture and great taste. This zesty Sauvignon Blanc is dry but refreshingly fruity, with green apple aromas and zingy citrus and passion fruit flavours. Enjoy with fish, seafood or salads.
  • SC5840. ©2021
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This zesty Sauvignon Blanc is dry but refreshingly fruity, with green apple aromas and zingy citrus and passion fruit flavours

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

R&R Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Lecaros

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Pedro Gimenez

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region. It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with fish, seafood or salads.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy292kJ / 70kcal365kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all White Wine

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Got it as a substitute for my usual Taparoo Sauvig

1 stars

Got it as a substitute for my usual Taparoo Sauvignon Blanc. The taste is revolting and leaves an after taste in your mouth. I would not recommend this to anyone.

Was really surprised how good this wine is for the

4 stars

Was really surprised how good this wine is for the price 😃

Nice and crisp served well chilled. Good value.

5 stars

Nice and crisp served well chilled. Good value.

Lovely light wine

5 stars

Really lovely light wine. Brilliant considering the price. More than happy.

An acceptable dry white wine

3 stars

If you are looking for an inexpensive white wine this is an acceptable drink - a little on the dry side, but perfectly acceptable with summer food.

A good every day wine.

5 stars

An inexpensive wine, crisp and quite dry. Perfectly acceptable any day of the week.

A very pleasant everyday wine, reasonably priced

3 stars

This is a very pleasant sauvignon blanc. My favourite is a New Zealand sauvignon blanc but these are a little pricey except on special occasions. The Latera Chilean Sauvignon is pleasant for an everyday wine and better than the Australian one.

very good value

5 stars

very good value

five stars

5 stars

Easy on the palate-refreshig.

V F M

5 stars

Crisp, fresh and good value for money

1-10 of 12 reviews

