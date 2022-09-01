We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gaviscon Liquid Heartburn & Indigestion Aniseed 200ml

£5.75

£2.88/100ml

Gaviscon Heartburn Liqd Aniseed 200ml Healthy PlanetMedicines should not be disposed via household wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required.
- Gets to Work Instantly - Gaviscon's formulation gets to work in seconds to create a protective barrier that lasts up to 4 hours. In fact, 9 out 10 people would use Gaviscon Double Action again (based on a survey of 45 heartburn and indigestion sufferers compared to control.- Lasts Up to 2x Longer than Antacids - Unlike antacids, Gaviscon forms a raft, or layer, on the top of your stomach contents and to help keep stomach acid in your stomach, where it belongs.- For Dual Relief of Heartburn & Indigestion - Gaviscon neutralises excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort. It also forms a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe the burning sensation in your chest.- Suitable for Use in Pregnancy - Gaviscon products are suitable for use during pregnancy and whilst breastfeeding. Medicines can harm your unborn child, Always speak to doctor or pharmacist before using medicine in pregnancy.Gaviscon Aniseed Liquid bring fast, soothing and long lasting relief for up to 4 hours from heartburn and indigestion. They get to work in two different ways:Neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort.Forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to help soothe burning sensation in your chest so, for symptoms of heartburn or indigestion Gaviscon can help provide fast, soothing relief. The tablets do not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. Medicines can harm your unborn child, Always speak to doctor or pharmacist before using medicine in pregnancy.Gaviscon Original Relief for heartburn and indigestion. Always Read the Label. RB-M-30605
- 40 Years of Gaviscon - For over 40 years, Gaviscon has helped to provide millions of people with fast, effective heartburn and indigestion relief.
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Contains Sodium, Calcium, Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) Parahydroxybenzoates, See leaflet for further information

Produce of

Manufacturer in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DosageFor oral administration. Shake well before use.Adults, elderly and children 12 years and over: 10-20 ml after meals and at bedtime, up to four times per day.Children under 12 years: Should be given only on medical advice.

Lower age limit

12 Years

