Tesco Melting Santa Hot Chocolate Bombe 65G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2161kJ / 516kcal
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate santa shape, decorated with white chocolate and dark chocolate, filled with white marshmallows.
- Hot Chocolate Melting Santa with Mini Marshmallows
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Marshmallows (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Dextrose, Maize Starch], Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring (contains Milk). **Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 18% minimum.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 50% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
1. Place chocolate Santa in a mug
2. Heat your milk and pour over the chocolate Santa
3. Stir to melt Santa and release the marshmallows.
4. Enjoy.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
65g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (65g)
|Energy
|2161kJ / 516kcal
|1405kJ / 336kcal
|Fat
|26.6g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|16.1g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|40.8g
|Sugars
|56.3g
|36.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
