Tesco Melting Santa Hot Chocolate Bombe 65G

Tesco Melting Santa Hot Chocolate Bombe 65G
£1.25
£1.93/100g

Each pack

Energy
1405kJ
336kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.5g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
36.6g

high

41%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2161kJ / 516kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate santa shape, decorated with white chocolate and dark chocolate, filled with white marshmallows.
  • Hot Chocolate Melting Santa with Mini Marshmallows
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Marshmallows (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Dextrose, Maize Starch], Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring (contains Milk). **Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 18% minimum.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 50% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Place chocolate Santa in a mug

    2. Heat your milk and pour over the chocolate Santa

    3. Stir to melt Santa and release the marshmallows.

    4. Enjoy.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (65g)
Energy2161kJ / 516kcal1405kJ / 336kcal
Fat26.6g17.3g
Saturates16.1g10.5g
Carbohydrate62.7g40.8g
Sugars56.3g36.6g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein6.3g4.1g
Salt0.21g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

