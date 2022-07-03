Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Wouldn't recommend
Since changing from double strength to quadruple the taste is not as good, it has a chemical taste and also doesn't last for a day in my bottle without it tasting terrible like it's gone off. I think reluctantly I will now be going back to Robinson double strength.
I bought this squash for when my grandchildren come to visit each week. It's not user friendly because they find it difficult to judge the amount to use as it's so concentrated. As a result there's too much waste and works out expensive.
Good quality and very economical.
This product is simply the best compared to the named brands it's by far superior such good value for money and a nice fruity taste. I can certainly recommend this it really is quadruple strength.
Excellent value love the taste recommend
Disgusting don’t buy it
It was DISGUSTING! it just tastes like the most chemical artificial thing ever!
never enough water though. economical
Good taste and value
My son loves this ❤️❤️
