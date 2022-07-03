We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Apple & Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£ 1.80
£0.12/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
17kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (36%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (4%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 1kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.04g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
Wouldn't recommend

1 stars

Since changing from double strength to quadruple the taste is not as good, it has a chemical taste and also doesn't last for a day in my bottle without it tasting terrible like it's gone off. I think reluctantly I will now be going back to Robinson double strength.

Not user friendly

2 stars

I bought this squash for when my grandchildren come to visit each week. It's not user friendly because they find it difficult to judge the amount to use as it's so concentrated. As a result there's too much waste and works out expensive.

Kids love it

5 stars

Kids love it

Good quality and very economical.

5 stars

Good quality and very economical.

Simply the best

5 stars

This product is simply the best compared to the named brands it's by far superior such good value for money and a nice fruity taste. I can certainly recommend this it really is quadruple strength.

Excellent value love it

5 stars

Excellent value love the taste recommend

Disgusting don’t buy it

1 stars

It was DISGUSTING! it just tastes like the most chemical artificial thing ever!

never go thirsty

4 stars

never enough water though. economical

Review

5 stars

Good taste and value

My son loves this ❤️❤️

5 stars

My son loves this ❤️❤️

