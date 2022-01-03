Tesco Finest Black Forest Christmas Puddings 800G

Sadly it completely lacks flavour
Excited to try this but sadly found it lacking in flavours of either Christmas pud or Black Forest. Zero cherry flavour, no kick of kirsch, nothing fruity, nutty or boozy about it. The only flavour that subtly came through was chocolate, though not enough to say it was a chocolate pudding. The texture was extremely claggy. I always buy a pudding bigger than needed so I can have some the following day, but I had no interest to taste it again so threw the rest away. I'll stick to my regular Christmas pud in future.
Best Christmas pudding I have ever tasted
A really delicious Christmas pudding - a must for Cherry and nut lovers - I've had 3 before Christmas.
Wonderful. Best ever. Will buy again.
