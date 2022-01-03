We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Black Forest Christmas Puddings 800G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Black Forest Christmas Puddings 800G
£10.00
£1.25/100g

1/8 of a pudding

Energy
1461kJ
347kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
40.2g

high

45%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1461kJ / 347kcal

Product Description

  • Christmas pudding made with vine fruits, Belgian chocolate chunks, glacé cherries and kirsch, topped with red glacé cherries, whole almonds and a syrup sauce.
  • Inspired by the classic black forest recipe, this wonderfully moist pudding is made with Belgian chocolate chunks, glacé cherries and finished with a shot of kirsch for a rich, cherry flavour. Topped with glacé cherries and almonds coated in a golden syrup sauce glaze.
  • RICH & DECADENT Made with Belgian chocolate chunks, glacé cherries and finished with a shot of kirsch for a rich, cherry flavour.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (16%) [Raisins, Sultanas], Sugar, Whole Red Glacé Cherries (11%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Cherry, Radish), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cider (8%), Belgian Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glacé Cherries (4.5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Brandy (2%), Almonds, Kirsch (1.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk), Rice Flour, Orange Peel, Salt, Lemon Peel, Mixed Spices, Flavouring, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave.
Leave in plastic bowl and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 2 minutes.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Stand for 3 minutes after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Steam
Instructions: 2 hr Leave in plastic pot with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the pot on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging. Do not reheat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pudding (100g)
Energy1461kJ / 347kcal1461kJ / 347kcal
Fat8.9g8.9g
Saturates4.7g4.7g
Carbohydrate60.5g60.5g
Sugars40.2g40.2g
Fibre5.4g5.4g
Protein3.5g3.5g
Salt0.24g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Contains alcohol..

View all Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sadly it completely lacks flavour

2 stars

Excited to try this but sadly found it lacking in flavours of either Christmas pud or Black Forest. Zero cherry flavour, no kick of kirsch, nothing fruity, nutty or boozy about it. The only flavour that subtly came through was chocolate, though not enough to say it was a chocolate pudding. The texture was extremely claggy. I always buy a pudding bigger than needed so I can have some the following day, but I had no interest to taste it again so threw the rest away. I'll stick to my regular Christmas pud in future.

Best Christmas pudding I have ever tasted

5 stars

A really delicious Christmas pudding - a must for Cherry and nut lovers - I've had 3 before Christmas.

Wonderful. Best ever. Will buy again.

5 stars

Wonderful. Best ever. Will buy again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here