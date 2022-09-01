New
Budweiser Lager 10 X 440Ml
Product Description
- BUDWEISER LAGER 10 X 440ML
- The Official Beer of the Fifa World Cup™
- Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022
- 21+. GB only. Open 01/09/22 to 14/11/22. To enter, buy a promotional pack of Budweiser, scan the QR code from your pack and follow the instructions on the webpage for a chance to win 1 of 1000s of prizes including free beer vouchers (England only), PerfectDraft Machines and official merch! If you win, you will also go in to the draw to win one pair of tickets to the World Cup Semi Finals in Qatar on the 13th & 14th of December 2022. Max of one entry per person per day. Retain proof of purchase. Promoter: AB InBev UK Limited, EC4A 1EN. Full T&Cs winwithbud.com
- Now brewed with 100% renewable electricity™
- To find out more about Budweiser's commitment to renewable electricity, please go to www.renewablefuture.com
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See above or opposite panel
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Name and address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 440ml
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|162kJ / 39kcal
|712kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|13.6g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0.01g
