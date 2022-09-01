We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Budweiser Lager 10 X 440Ml

£10.00
£2.27/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • BUDWEISER LAGER 10 X 440ML
  • The Official Beer of the Fifa World Cup™
  • Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022
  • 21+. GB only. Open 01/09/22 to 14/11/22. To enter, buy a promotional pack of Budweiser, scan the QR code from your pack and follow the instructions on the webpage for a chance to win 1 of 1000s of prizes including free beer vouchers (England only), PerfectDraft Machines and official merch! If you win, you will also go in to the draw to win one pair of tickets to the World Cup Semi Finals in Qatar on the 13th & 14th of December 2022. Max of one entry per person per day. Retain proof of purchase. Promoter: AB InBev UK Limited, EC4A 1EN. Full T&Cs winwithbud.com
  • Now brewed with 100% renewable electricity™
  • To find out more about Budweiser's commitment to renewable electricity, please go to www.renewablefuture.com
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See above or opposite panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 440ml
Energy (kJ / kcal)162kJ / 39kcal712kJ / 170kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.1g13.6g
of which sugars0.1g0.3g
Protein0.3g1.5g
Salt0g0.01g
