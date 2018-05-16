Candy Kittens Sweet Raspberry & Guava 125G
New
Product Description
- Fruit gum with 8% raspberry juice and 2% guava juice.
- Carbon neutral
- Product
- ClimatePartner.com/16567-2105-1001
- Honestly Made
- Next Level Flavour
- Damn irresistible
- Gourmet? AF
- Juicy
- Palm Oil Free
- Made with Fruit Juice
- Natural Flavours & Colours
- No Animal Gelatine
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 8% Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, 2% Guava Juice from Concentrate, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Plant Concentrates (Black Carrot, Red Cabbage), Salt, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax*, *from responsible sources
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Milk.
Storage
Keep me in a coooool dry place.
Name and address
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
- Candy Kittens EU GmbH,
- 46426 Emmerich,
Return to
- Wanna sweet talk?
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
- candy@candykittens.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1479 kJ / 348 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|85 g
|of which sugars
|62 g
|Protein
|<0.1 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.