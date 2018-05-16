We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Candy Kittens Sweet Raspberry & Guava 125G

Candy Kittens Sweet Raspberry & Guava 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

New

Product Description

  • Fruit gum with 8% raspberry juice and 2% guava juice.
  • Carbon neutral
  • Product
  • ClimatePartner.com/16567-2105-1001
  • Honestly Made
  • Next Level Flavour
  • Damn irresistible
  • Gourmet? AF
  • Juicy
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Made with Fruit Juice
  • Natural Flavours & Colours
  • No Animal Gelatine
  • Vegan recipe
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 8% Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, 2% Guava Juice from Concentrate, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Plant Concentrates (Black Carrot, Red Cabbage), Salt, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax*, *from responsible sources

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Milk.

Storage

Keep me in a coooool dry place.

Name and address

  • CKHQ,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.
  • Candy Kittens EU GmbH,
  • 46426 Emmerich,

Return to

  • Wanna sweet talk?
  • CKHQ,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.
  • candy@candykittens.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1479 kJ / 348 kcal
Fat0.2 g
of which saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrate85 g
of which sugars62 g
Protein<0.1 g
Salt0.13 g
