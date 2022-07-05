We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Jack Daniels Old No7 Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jack Daniels Old No7 Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl
£ 28.00
£40.00/litre
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Jack Daniels old No7 Tennessee Whiskey 70cl
  • A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish.
  • It is this unique way of making whiskey and the extra steps such as charcoal mellowing that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon.
  • Flavour profile: Full and spicy.
  • Colour: Warm amber.
  • Nose: Sweet, rich, vanilla.
  • Taste: Hints of orange, brown sugar and spice, full-bodied oak and dry apple.
  • Jack Daniel registered his distillery in 1866, making it the oldest registered distillery in the United States. It's here in Lynchburg that every drop of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is still produced and bottled today.
  • During its 150 year history, Jack Daniel's has won numerous gold medals around the world. Its success can be put down to the unique way in which the famous 'Old No.7' brand is made, the same way it always has - using the finest corn, rye and barley malt; pure, iron-free water from the Cave Spring in the Distillery hollow; being mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal; and aged in hand-crafted charred oak barrels.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Jack Daniel's and Cola:
  • Fill a glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7 and top up with 175ml cola
  • Lynchburg Lemonade:
  • Ingredients: 35ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7, 15ml triple sec, 2 lemon wedges (squeezed), 150ml lemonade.
  • Method: Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in the Jack Daniel's and triple sec. Squeeze in both lemon wedges, then top up with lemonade. Garnish with a lemon wedge

Name and address

  • Brown Forman Beverages,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ.

Return to

  • Brown Forman Beverages,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ.
  • www.JackDaniels.com
View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Far Better Than Original No.7!

4 stars

The supercharged version of the widely available 40% 'No.7' an all round better experience at 43%!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here