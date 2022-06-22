We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mccoy's Thai Sweet Chicken Ridge Cut Crisps 6X25g

4.8(5)Write a review
image 1 of Mccoy's Thai Sweet Chicken Ridge Cut Crisps 6X25g
Each 25g pack contains

Energy
548kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2192kJ

Product Description

  • Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour Potato Crisps
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Why not try...
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Flame Roasted Peri Peri
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Flame Smoked Chorizo
  • Tastebuds, prepare to go wild for McCoy's Fire Pit. Seriously smoky, smouldering flavours inspired by cooking over a naked flame.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Full on Flavour
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Ridge Cut
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour [Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, Fennel, Aniseed, Clove), Natural Flavourings, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Dried Garlic, Salt), Red Bell Pepper Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy2192kJ548kJ
-525kcal131kcal
Fat30g7.5g
of which Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate54g14g
of which Sugars3.2g0.8g
Fibre4.1g1.0g
Protein6.7g1.7g
Salt1.3g0.33g
1 serving per pack--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Good product

4 stars

Very nice. Wish there was more in the packet though !

Lovely flavoursome crisps

5 stars

Lovely crisps. Just enough flavour and crunch. Just wish the bags held a little more.

BRING IT BACK

5 stars

This multipack was the reason I’d do my weekly shopping in Tesco. BRING IT BACK!!!

Hoped This Would Happen

5 stars

These are, like, the best McCoys. I used to be really fond of the Sweet Chili ones back in the day, but if anything, these exceed even that benchmark. Previously could only get them in the mixed multipacks - but now this sixpack of concentrated Thainess. Yes.

Delighted they now come in a pack of 6 😀

5 stars

Yessss! Finally, they now come in a pack of 6 - this is exactly what I’ve been waiting for all this time! These crisps are delicious, they taste amazing, my absolute favourite - I’m delighted 😀 and I’m going to stock up while they’re available on Clubcard price!

