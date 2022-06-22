Mccoy's Thai Sweet Chicken Ridge Cut Crisps 6X25g

Good product
Very nice. Wish there was more in the packet though !
Lovely flavoursome crisps
Lovely crisps. Just enough flavour and crunch. Just wish the bags held a little more.
BRING IT BACK
This multipack was the reason I’d do my weekly shopping in Tesco. BRING IT BACK!!!
Hoped This Would Happen
These are, like, the best McCoys. I used to be really fond of the Sweet Chili ones back in the day, but if anything, these exceed even that benchmark. Previously could only get them in the mixed multipacks - but now this sixpack of concentrated Thainess. Yes.
Delighted they now come in a pack of 6 😀
Yessss! Finally, they now come in a pack of 6 - this is exactly what I’ve been waiting for all this time! These crisps are delicious, they taste amazing, my absolute favourite - I’m delighted 😀 and I’m going to stock up while they’re available on Clubcard price!