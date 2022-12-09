Wicked Kitchen Mini Mac Party Pots 235G
One pot
- Energy
- 157kJ
- 37kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Cooked macaroni pasta in a butternut squash with coconut oil and soya alternative to cream cheese sauce topped with fried onions, smoke flavoured wheat and pea protein pieces, Applewood Vegan® coconut oil alternative to cheese and parsley.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Macaroni in a rich sauce with crispy fried onions, smoke flavoured coconut oil alternative to cheese and pea protein
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Applewood Vegan® Alternative to Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring, Firming Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika, Calcium Chloride, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12], Butternut Squash, Smoke Flavoured Wheat and Pea Protein Pieces [Water, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Carrageenan), Smoked Water, Potato Maltodextrin, Beetroot, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch], Coconut Oil, Onion, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Soya Bean, Palm Oil, Oat Fibre, Wheat Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Gram Flour, Mustard Flour, Sugar, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Modified Maize Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Yellow Mustard Bran, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 8-10 mins Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 12-14 mins Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (19g**)
|Energy
|826kJ / 197kcal
|157kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 235g typically weighs 223g.
|When heated according to instructions.
