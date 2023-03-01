Haliborange Adult Multi Orange Flavoured Gummies30pk

30 Orange Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with Vitamins

Our new gummies for grown-ups have been tweaked, tuned and toned to support you from one day to the next. Tasty, chewy and packed with vitamins... need we say more? Go on, get a gummy in your tummy. Try our Adult Multi. It's a great all-rounder designed to give you day-to-day support. - Vitamins B1, B3, B5, B12 and C all contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism - Vitamins A, B12, C and D all contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Adult Gummies Energy Release Immune Support One-A-Day Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, L-Ascorbic Acid, DL-A-Tocopheryl Acetate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Ergocalciferol, Retinyl Acetate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Cyanocobalamin, Nicotinamide, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Concentrated Grape Juice, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Colour: Paprika Extract, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Chew 1 gummy per day (Adults 18+)

Lower age limit

18 Years