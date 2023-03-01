Seven Seas Omega 3 Max Strength With Vitamin D 30 Capsules

Food supplement - 30 Capsules containing Fish Oil and Vitamin D.

For Whole Body Health Everyday^1-4 Omega-3 helps to maintain the health of your: heart^1, brain^2, eyes^2. Omega-3 contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure^5 Omega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart^1, brain^2 and eyes^2. When these organs work optimally, the heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, the brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in the eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because the body can't produce it and can only get it through outside sources such as diet and supplements. Seven Seas Omega-3 Max Strength contains 1063 mg Omega-3. It also contains 10 ug Vitamin D providing the UK government recommended daily amount in a single capsule. Max Strength contains EPA and DHA which supports normal heart function^1 and normal blood pressure^5 ^1 EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA ^2 The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA ^2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function ^2 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision ^3 Bones: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones ^4 Immune System: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the Immune system ^5 Blood Pressure: DHA & EPA contribute to normal blood pressure. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 3g EPA & DHA. Do not exceed daily dosage of 5g supplemental EPA & DHA combined. * vs. top 10 Omega-3 capsule brands on IRI, May 2020. Verify: info@sevenseas.com

At Seven Seas we deliver only the best products, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you. - 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise Commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do - No compromises. Seven Seas uses only the highest quality ingredients - Ensuring that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced

30L x 94W x 133H (mm)

30 Day Pack 1250 mg Fish Oil 1063 mg Omega-3 With Vitamin D

Omega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart, brain and eyes EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart DHA supports normal brain function Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the Immune system DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision

Ingredients

Fish Oil (Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatin, Humectant: Glycerol), Flavouring (Sweet Orange Oil), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage For Heart, Brain, Vision and Immune System benefits, take one Omega-3 Max Strength Fish Oil capsule a day with a glass of cold water. For blood pressure benefits^5, take three Omega-3 Max Strength Fish Oil capsules a day with a glass of cold water. 5^DHA and EPA contribute to the maintenance of normal blood pressure The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 3g EPA and DHA 5^Do not exceed daily dosage of 5g supplemental EPA and DHA combined

Lower age limit

12 Years