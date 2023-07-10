Palmolive Thermal Spa Mineral Massage Shower Gel 250Ml Indulge in some me-time and spa-like pampering each time you step into the shower. Palmolive Thermal Spa Mineral Massage Shower Gel, with sea salt and aloe, is beautifully fragrant and delightfully textured to help you feel more connected to nature. This shower gel is a little more thoughtful with ingredients of 93% natural origin♦ and a 95% biodegradable formula. Contains 100% natural essential oil for a shower experience that’ll leave you feeling pampered. Palmolive is committed to responsible sourcing, which you can find out more about by visiting Palmolive.eu.com/naturalworld. ♦Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing.

93% natural origin♦ 95% biodegradable formula 100% natural essential oil The shower gel comes in a recyclable bottle. Palmolive is committed to responsible sourcing, which you can find out more about by visiting Palmolive.eu.com/naturalworld. ♦Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing.

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Maris Sal, Mentha Aquatica Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 14720, CI 42090.

Net Contents

250