Lavazza Espresso Barista Intenso Coffee Beans 1Kg

Very good coffee.
Great coffee, a bit pricier than others but well worth the extra few quid. Strong but smooth with a good crema, for a supermarket bought coffee this is hard to beat, by far the best of all the beans that Tesco sell, at least those I've tried.
Lovely rich tasting coffee, ideal for espresso. Smooth and not at all bitter. Considering the quality the value for money is great. Lavazza is now my go to for quality coffee beans.
I enjoy Lavazza coffee and these beans are right up there with the best in terms of aroma and taste.
Will defiantly buy this again! The packaging was lovely and when I opened it the smell off coffee was strong and lovely! The taste was strong and really woke me up in the morning , it’s great loved this product!
Packs a punch
For sure I will be buying this again. As soon as I opened the airtight bag, the full fragrant coffee aroma was experienced. The plump beautifully roasted coffee beans were quickly ground down and turned into a powerful rich tasting coffee drink.
Powerful Coffee Hits The Right Spot
Strong, rich and deep, this coffee hit the mark. The smell of the beans is beautifully powerful. Really enjoyable. Loved it.
Strong and great tasting.
These beans are as good as expected. ‘Real’ coffee always has a stronger, fully taste and this didn’t disappoint…much better than an instant. Even the bag smells fantastic.
Full strength coffee hit
Wow, this is a real belter of a coffee. Open the. bag and the rich aromatic coffee beans hit you in the nose, then in my bean to cup machine they become a deep, strong espresso. Idel - just once a day though! Thoroughly recommend
Strong, rich and smooth
This really packs a punch, yet is lovely and rich & smooth at the same time. Great value with the size of the bag and the quality of the coffee produced. Certainly needed on those long shifts.
Master of them all
True to its word Intense yet creamy. Full bodied pure passion. Really love this variety.