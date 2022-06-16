We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lavazza Espresso Barista Intenso Coffee Beans 1Kg

4.9(24)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Espresso Barista Intenso Coffee Beans 1Kg
£14.50
£1.45/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted coffee beans.
  • Born in Turin, the city where the espresso was born, Lavazza’s Espresso range is the most genuine espresso experience thanks to Lavazza’s truly Italian DNA and its centenary expertise in selecting and roasting the best coffee beans.
  • For those looking for the full professional experience, to feel like a Barista in the comfort of your own home.
  • Professionally drum roasted, enjoy the intense taste of the original Italian espresso.
  • Perfect to be prepared with an espresso or fully automatic machine.
  • - 1kg pack of medium roast coffee beans with a level 7 intensity
  • - Origins: Coffee featuring beans from South-East Asia, Africa, Central & South America
  • - Blanced and wellrounded, with chocolate and dried fruits notes, it is a great fit for a bean to cup machine
  • - Once ground, also perfect for a filter coffee machine, French press or moka pot
  • Store in a cool and dry place for long-­lasting freshness
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.  Luigi Lavazza
  • espresso
  • intense
  • beans
  • italian
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Best before: date shown on side of pack.After opening, store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.
  • Tel. 1300 307 171
  • www.lavazza.com

Net Contents

1000g ℮

View all Coffee Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

24 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good coffee.

5 stars

Great coffee, a bit pricier than others but well worth the extra few quid. Strong but smooth with a good crema, for a supermarket bought coffee this is hard to beat, by far the best of all the beans that Tesco sell, at least those I've tried.

Lovely rich tasting coffee, ideal for espresso. S

5 stars

Lovely rich tasting coffee, ideal for espresso. Smooth and not at all bitter. Considering the quality the value for money is great. Lavazza is now my go to for quality coffee beans.

I enjoy Lavazza coffee and these beans are right u

5 stars

I enjoy Lavazza coffee and these beans are right up there with the best in terms of aroma and taste.

Will defiantly buy this again! The packaging was

5 stars

Will defiantly buy this again! The packaging was lovely and when I opened it the smell off coffee was strong and lovely! The taste was strong and really woke me up in the morning , it’s great loved this product!

Packs a punch

5 stars

For sure I will be buying this again. As soon as I opened the airtight bag, the full fragrant coffee aroma was experienced. The plump beautifully roasted coffee beans were quickly ground down and turned into a powerful rich tasting coffee drink.

Powerful Coffee Hits The Right Spot

5 stars

Strong, rich and deep, this coffee hit the mark. The smell of the beans is beautifully powerful. Really enjoyable. Loved it.

Strong and great tasting.

5 stars

These beans are as good as expected. ‘Real’ coffee always has a stronger, fully taste and this didn’t disappoint…much better than an instant. Even the bag smells fantastic.

Full strength coffee hit

5 stars

Wow, this is a real belter of a coffee. Open the. bag and the rich aromatic coffee beans hit you in the nose, then in my bean to cup machine they become a deep, strong espresso. Idel - just once a day though! Thoroughly recommend

Strong, rich and smooth

5 stars

This really packs a punch, yet is lovely and rich & smooth at the same time. Great value with the size of the bag and the quality of the coffee produced. Certainly needed on those long shifts.

Master of them all

5 stars

True to its word Intense yet creamy. Full bodied pure passion. Really love this variety.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here