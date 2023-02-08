We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Andrex Pure Care Washlets Toilet Tissue 36 Sheets

4.6(105)Write a review
image 1 of Andrex Pure Care Washlets Toilet Tissue 36 Sheets
£1.75
£4.86/100sht

Product Description

  • Andrex Pure Care Washlets Toilet Tissue 36 Sheets
  • Fine to flush certification mark*
  • Certified by UK water industry
  • *Passed the UK water industry specification 4-02-06.
  • 36 Flushable moist toilet tissue sheets
  • Andrex® Pure Care Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue is flushable and biodegradable.
  • Use alongside dry toilet tissue to give you a superior feeling of clean.
  • FSC - FSC®, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org
  • Netherlands ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.
  • © KCWW.
  • Extra gentle for delicate skin
  • Hypoallergenic and fragrance free
  • 99% Pure Water
  • British Skin Foundation - Recognises Andrex research into clean & healthy skin
  • 100% Plastic-Free, Natural Fibres
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 36SHT

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Malic Acid, Coco-Betaine, Polysorbate-20, Butoxy PEG-4 PG-Amodimethicone, Sodium Citrate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Produce of

Made in Germany

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Ltd,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking Road,
  • Tadworth,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS,

Return to

  • Consumer Services
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking,
  • Tadworth,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • Or call 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core

Net Contents

36 x Toilet Tissue

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

105 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Don't always flush away

3 stars

Don't always flush away

Soft and strong

4 stars

Soft, strong, fragrance free with a faint odour. Only quibble is that the top 2 or 3 are squashed together making it difficult to pull out one at a time and the top wrinkles after a few are used making it almost impossible to fully re-seal. It would be better if they used the same packaging as Waitrose fragrance free baby wipes which is sturdier and has a click lid.

Perfect

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

Soft

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

These washlets are an amazing product. They are soft, kind and gentle on your skin. The scent is quite neutral and not overpowering. They have just the right amount of moisture within them. I would recommend.

Trusted brand

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

We never stray from Andrex in our house. Recently we've switched to using washlets as they are particularly good for my two small children. Not only are they gentle they really help them when learning to self clean etc. I like the fact they are moist but not wet so you don't need to pat dry with normal loo roll after use!

So lovely!

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

A lovely product. They are very gentle, the smell is lovely without being overpowering and very gentle on the gentle areas. We took camping with us and it was a perfect size of packaging, really happy with product.

Fantastic

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

I was keen to try washlets as I always just use traditional toilet paper, however I can honestly say I feel much cleaner after using these. I wouldn't use them instead of toilet paper but alongside. I do suffer from IBS and the irritation has massively reduced using these. Containing only water and being flushable is fantastic.

Love this, so soft

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

I love this moistures toilet tissue. It's nice and compact, lovely, soft and refreshing. I would recommend this product to anyone, every toilet should have one. Great for cleaning and feeling refreshed!

Love them

5 stars

A ANDREX Customer

Always use moist toilet tissue since being female and having 2 daughters. There is no smell to them which is non perfumed which is great. Does what they are suppose to do will continue to purchase them.

