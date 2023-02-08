Andrex Pure Care Washlets Toilet Tissue 36 Sheets

Don't always flush away
Soft and strong
Soft, strong, fragrance free with a faint odour. Only quibble is that the top 2 or 3 are squashed together making it difficult to pull out one at a time and the top wrinkles after a few are used making it almost impossible to fully re-seal. It would be better if they used the same packaging as Waitrose fragrance free baby wipes which is sturdier and has a click lid.
Perfect
A ANDREX Customer
I like having always in my bag a box of wipes. Especially at this time, because of covid I prefer to sanitise everything I touch. At the restaurant, in the taxi, at the airport anything I touch I clean it. Also I use it when I go to the toilets.
Soft
A ANDREX Customer
These washlets are an amazing product. They are soft, kind and gentle on your skin. The scent is quite neutral and not overpowering. They have just the right amount of moisture within them. I would recommend.
Trusted brand
A ANDREX Customer
We never stray from Andrex in our house. Recently we've switched to using washlets as they are particularly good for my two small children. Not only are they gentle they really help them when learning to self clean etc. I like the fact they are moist but not wet so you don't need to pat dry with normal loo roll after use!
So lovely!
A ANDREX Customer
A lovely product. They are very gentle, the smell is lovely without being overpowering and very gentle on the gentle areas. We took camping with us and it was a perfect size of packaging, really happy with product.
Fantastic
A ANDREX Customer
I was keen to try washlets as I always just use traditional toilet paper, however I can honestly say I feel much cleaner after using these. I wouldn't use them instead of toilet paper but alongside. I do suffer from IBS and the irritation has massively reduced using these. Containing only water and being flushable is fantastic.
Love this, so soft
A ANDREX Customer
I love this moistures toilet tissue. It's nice and compact, lovely, soft and refreshing. I would recommend this product to anyone, every toilet should have one. Great for cleaning and feeling refreshed!
Love them
A ANDREX Customer
Always use moist toilet tissue since being female and having 2 daughters. There is no smell to them which is non perfumed which is great. Does what they are suppose to do will continue to purchase them.