Shallow Bay South African Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

This one is lovely. Very smooth. Nice flavour. Much nicer than some of the more expensive wines I’ve drank.
Good value for money. A very drinkable Sauvignon.
Good value for money. Very drinkable!
Very nice wine, easy drinking, will go with either fish or meat. Was pleased to share with friends.
Really good quality wine and very easy to drink as not too heavy. Very impressed.
Pleasant wine, good price
Not too dry white wine!
I normally drink white Zinfandel as I've always found other white wines far too dry (I call them 'sour'). This Sauvignon Blanc was OK, not quite as dry as others and quite nice. Would drink it again.
It's horrid. No depth no body and no flavour, give it a miss.
Excellent quality and taste and even better buy 6 bottles and get 25% off.
A good quality wine for its cost