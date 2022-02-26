We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Wasabi Peas 100G

Write a review
Tesco Wasabi Peas 100G

1/4 of a pack

Energy
434kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1736kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Green peas coated in a wasabi seasoning.
  • Fiery & Spicy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Peas (68%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Wasabi Seasoning [Wasabi, Horseradish, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Thickener (Acacia Gum)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (25g)
Energy1736kJ / 414kcal434kJ / 103kcal
Fat13.2g3.3g
Saturates1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate53.2g13.3g
Sugars7.6g1.9g
Fibre11.2g2.8g
Protein14.9g3.7g
Salt1.10g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

A bit too hot for me- stung the back of my nose

3 stars

A bit too hot for me- stung the back of my nose

