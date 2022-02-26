Tesco Wasabi Peas 100G

A bit too hot for me- stung the back of my nose
A bit too hot for me- stung the back of my nose
INGREDIENTS: Green Peas (68%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Wasabi Seasoning [Wasabi, Horseradish, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Thickener (Acacia Gum)].
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
4 Servings
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1736kJ / 414kcal
|434kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|11.2g
|2.8g
|Protein
|14.9g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|-
|-
