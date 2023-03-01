Haliborange Gut Health Strawberry Flavoured Adult X30

30 Strawberry Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with Vitamin C, Calcium, and bacteria cells

Our new gummies for grown-ups have been tweaked, tuned and toned to support you from one day to the next. Tasty, chewy and fruity. Need we say more? Go on, get a gummy in your tummy. Looking for support from the inside out? Why not try these yummy gummies? Formulated with calcium to support your digestive system and keep it working as it should. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Adult Gummies Digestion Support 2 Billion Bacteria One-a-Day Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Calcium (Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid), Inulin, Acid: Citric Acid, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Colour: Anthocyanins, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Chew 1 gummy per day (Adults 18+)

Lower age limit

18 Years