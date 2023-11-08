We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Biology Menopause Shampoo 250Ml

4.8(106)
£8.00

£3.20/100ml

Pantene Biology Menopause Shampoo 250Ml
Discover this gentle Menopause shampoo for daily use. It moisturises dry hair and calms the scalp, without weighing down the volume of your hair. Pantene Pro-V Hair Biology, a tailored blend of nutrients for your hair's biology needs at every age.
Gentle Menopause shampoo for daily use that moisturises dry hair and soothes the scalpShampoo for thinnning hair with Pro-V, Vitamin B3 and white teaRevitalise & Soothe pH balance shampoo for denser, fuller hair0% colourant and Mineral Oil
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly. Follow with Revitalize & Soothe Conditioner.

