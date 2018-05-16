New
Cadbury Wispa 9 Pack 213.3G
Each 23.7 g contains
- Energy
- 538kJ
-
- 129kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2271 kJ
Product Description
- Textured milk chocolate bar.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- 1 bar = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
- www.cocoalife.org
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- 129 Calories per Bar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 213.3G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1x Bar = 1 Portion. 9 portions per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x 23.7g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (23.7 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2271 kJ
|538 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|544 kcal
|129 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|7.6 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|4.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|55 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.6 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.