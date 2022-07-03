We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seasoned Roast Potatoes 800G

4.2(16)Write a review
Tesco Seasoned Roast Potatoes 800G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Tesco Seasoned Roast Potatoes 800G
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

16 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely roasties, Best ready prepared I have ever

5 stars

Lovely roasties, Best ready prepared I have ever tasted. Full of flavour.

Lovely flavour

4 stars

Lovely flavour, but they should be in a slightly larger tray as it's difficult to turn them

Nice roast potatoes

5 stars

Very nice and so convenient

Delicious

5 stars

These were absolutely delicious! We had them with lamb.

really tasty.

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised. Best I have had so far and will buy again.

Crispy roast potatoes

5 stars

Good product, cooked well, crispy and enjoyed by everyone.

Great potatoes

5 stars

They were crispy fluffy and very flavoursome

Great for 2

4 stars

Very nice & easy

Tasty & good Value.

5 stars

Really good value, I found them to be really tasty, great if your in a rush, def on my favourites list now. Pleasantly surprised.

the main seasoning is garlic, nasty

1 stars

the main seasoning is garlic, nasty

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here