Smarties Milk Chocolate Giant Tube 120G
New
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
- Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
- Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Each giant tube of SMARTIES contains 120 grams of milk chocolate sweets in a crisp sugar shell. Each SMARTIES giant tube contains 6 portions [16 sweets] of your favourite SMARTIES treat that can be enjoyed or saved for later. SMARTIES were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntree's in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES in 1937. SMARTIES contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil. Since 2006, SMARTIES have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags. Also available are a range of Christmas and Easter seasonal products - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite!
- Love SMARTIES?! Why not try the Orange SMARTIES Giant tube containing all orange coloured sweets; the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil!
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cooca
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Milk chocolate sweets in a crisp, colourful, sugar shell
- Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene, Curcumin), Natural Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before end see base. Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 16 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact Us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- www.smarties.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1973kJ
|375kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|470kcal
|89kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|18.8g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.4g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|68.0g
|12.9g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|62.8g
|11.9g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.