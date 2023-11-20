Winalot Puppy Wet Dog Food Pouches In Gravy 12X100g

Chunks Rich in Chicken with Peas in Gravy Chunks Rich in Lamb with Carrots in Gravy Artist Statement The things I paint are basically the things I love. I am passionate about the outdoors, animals and nature in general. I try to create paintings that are as uplifting and inspiring as the subjects are to me and aim to convey their energy using flourishing marks. I travel widely to find subjects, always accompanied by my little Springer Spaniel, Jess. James Bartholomew About the artist Since 1992, James has worked as a contemporary landscape, seascape and animal painter. He has a strong reputation within the British contemporary art market and his recognisable 'loose and energetic' style has gained widespread acclaim. jamesbartholomew.co.uk For further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk

Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come. Help Support Healthy Digestion Shiny Coat & Healthy Skin Vitality

Our Story at Winalot We believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether its making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients.

® Reg, Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Specifically Formulated for 0 - 12 Months Puppies With Veg & Essential Vitamins & Minerals 100% Complete & Balanced Developed by Pet Nutrition experts Quality Ingredients Made with Natural Ingredients No Added Artificial Flavours, Preservatives or Colours

Pack size: 1.2KG

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily Amount Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 15g - 4 + 45g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg Age (Months) 3 - 6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 45g - 4 + 60g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 60g - 4 + 45g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 45g - 3 + 55g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 45g - 4 + 105g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 3-6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 105g - 4 + 140g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 140g - 4 + 110g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 110g - 3 + 130g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 95g - 4 + 240g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 3-6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 240g - 4 + 375g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 375g - 4 + 330g Expected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 330g - 3 + 300g *The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers ® Puppy Chicken & Veg complete Puppy Food. Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily Amount Months: 1.5 - 3 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 3.5 - 6 Months: 1.5 - 3 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 5 - 8.5 Months: 3 - 6 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6 - 6.5 Months: 3 - 6 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 8.5 - 10 Months: 6 - 9 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6.5 - 6 Months: 6 - 9 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 10 - 8.5 Months: 9 - 12 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6 - 5 Months: 9 - 12 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 8.5 These amounts are averages based on active puppies at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times. Serve at Room Temperature