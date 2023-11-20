Winalot Puppy Wet Dog Food Pouches In Gravy 12X100g

Chunks Rich in Chicken with Peas in Gravy
Chunks Rich in Lamb with Carrots in Gravy
Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come.Help SupportHealthy DigestionShiny Coat & Healthy SkinVitality
Our Story at WinalotWe believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether its making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us.That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients.
Specifically Formulated for 0 - 12 Months PuppiesWith Veg & Essential Vitamins & Minerals100% Complete & BalancedDeveloped by Pet Nutrition expertsQuality IngredientsMade with Natural IngredientsNo Added Artificial Flavours, Preservatives or Colours
Pack size: 1.2KG
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily AmountExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 15g - 4 + 45gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg Age (Months) 3 - 6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 45g - 4 + 60gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 60g - 4 + 45gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 5kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 45g - 3 + 55gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 45g - 4 + 105gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 3-6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 105g - 4 + 140gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 140g - 4 + 110gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 10kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 110g - 3 + 130gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 1.5-3, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 3 + 95g - 4 + 240gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 3-6, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 240g - 4 + 375gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 6-9, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 375g - 4 + 330gExpected Adult Body Weight in kg: 25kg, Age (Months) 9-12, Wet Pouch + Dry Food (g)*; 4 + 330g - 3 + 300g*The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers ® Puppy Chicken & Veg complete Puppy Food.Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily AmountMonths: 1.5 - 3 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 3.5 - 6Months: 1.5 - 3 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 5 - 8.5Months: 3 - 6 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6 - 6.5Months: 3 - 6 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 8.5 - 10Months: 6 - 9 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6.5 - 6Months: 6 - 9 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 10 - 8.5Months: 9 - 12 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 5kg, Wet pouches per day 6 - 5Months: 9 - 12 months; Expected Adult Body Weight: 10kg, Wet pouches per day 8.5These amounts are averages based on active puppies at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.Serve at Room Temperature
Chicken with Peas x6Lamb with Carrots x6
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (1% Dehydrated Peas, equivalent to 9% Peas), Minerals, Various Sugars, (*Pouch contains 46% Chunks), Ingredients from Natural Origin
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom panel or base of the pouch
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Moisture
|81.0%
|Protein
|7.0%
|Fat content
|3.8%
|Crude ash
|2.0%
|Crude fibres
|0.10%
|-
|IU/kg:
|mg/kg:
|Vit. A:
|1860
|Vit. D3:
|175
|Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate
|(Fe: 12.5)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous
|(I: 0.42)
|Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate
|(Cu: 1.4)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate
|(Mn: 1.5)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate
|(Zn: 19.3)
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Flavourings
|-
