Tesco Finest 2 White Baguettes With Sourdough250g

disappointing baguettes
used at the weekend for bacon baguettes I found that the quality and size seemed less this last week
Really lovely when warmed up. Always handy to have in the freezer. I would recommend these baguettes
Lovely crusty bread.
I always have these in my cupboard. I like that they are individually wrapped and have a fairly long shelf life. I’m a pensioner, living alone and find these baguettes very useful as well as being delicious eaten warm with soup or a salad for lunch.
excellent quality and flavour,superior to normal part baked bread
Delicious!!!
I love these so much. My preferred bread is always Sourdough and when I saw I could now buy Tesco Finest Sourdough Baguettes I was delighted. Gorgeous!! 12 minutes at 220c and they are cooked to perfection. Sliced and filled with my favourite fillings, perfect. I buy these every week on my delivery now.
A firm favourite...we like the sourdough inclusion which improves texture.....it keeps very well and is the perfect size for a tuna mayo baguette/ Good value all round !
Great Product.
Easy to store ( freezer ), very easy to prepare, really enjoyed the taste, will buy again.
Lovely Fresh Sour Dough!
We really like these as they are tolerated (just about) by me and my daughter who normally have a wheat free diet. Disappointed however that we cannot order this when we are at our main home in Kent. We love them really fresh as sour dough can so often dry out quickly.
OK but could be so much better
These are ok but nowhere near as good as the Mennisez ones that Tesco used to sell. I guess there’s more profit in the ‘own label’ ones. The Tesco ones don’t really have any sourdough flavour but they are useful to have around when the sliced bread starts to run out.
Lovely taste
Lovely taste