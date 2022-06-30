We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 White Baguettes With Sourdough250g

4.6(19)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 White Baguettes With Sourdough250g
£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

1/2 of a baguette

Energy
768kJ
181kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1229kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Part-baked white baguettes with sourdough.
  • Crafted with a tangy sourdough starter, following an old family recipe. Partly baked in a stone oven for a crispy crust for you to finish at home.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Yeast, Alcohol, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheatgerm Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Barley Malt Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Barley Malt Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours hours in the fridge. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-12 mins Lightly dampen the surface with water, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baguette (62g)
Energy1229kJ / 290kcal768kJ / 181kcal
Fat1.0g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate58.4g36.5g
Sugars3.9g2.4g
Fibre3.4g2.1g
Protein10.1g6.3g
Salt1.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

disappointing baguettes

3 stars

used at the weekend for bacon baguettes I found that the quality and size seemed less this last week

Really lovely when warmed up. Always handy to hav

5 stars

Really lovely when warmed up. Always handy to have in the freezer. I would recommend these baguettes

Lovely crusty bread.

5 stars

I always have these in my cupboard. I like that they are individually wrapped and have a fairly long shelf life. I’m a pensioner, living alone and find these baguettes very useful as well as being delicious eaten warm with soup or a salad for lunch.

excellent quality and flavour,superior to normal p

5 stars

excellent quality and flavour,superior to normal part baked bread

Delicious!!!

5 stars

I love these so much. My preferred bread is always Sourdough and when I saw I could now buy Tesco Finest Sourdough Baguettes I was delighted. Gorgeous!! 12 minutes at 220c and they are cooked to perfection. Sliced and filled with my favourite fillings, perfect. I buy these every week on my delivery now.

A firm favourite...we like the sourdough inclusion

4 stars

A firm favourite...we like the sourdough inclusion which improves texture.....it keeps very well and is the perfect size for a tuna mayo baguette/ Good value all round !

Great Product.

5 stars

Easy to store ( freezer ), very easy to prepare, really enjoyed the taste, will buy again.

Lovely Fresh Sour Dough!

5 stars

We really like these as they are tolerated (just about) by me and my daughter who normally have a wheat free diet. Disappointed however that we cannot order this when we are at our main home in Kent. We love them really fresh as sour dough can so often dry out quickly.

OK but could be so much better

3 stars

These are ok but nowhere near as good as the Mennisez ones that Tesco used to sell. I guess there’s more profit in the ‘own label’ ones. The Tesco ones don’t really have any sourdough flavour but they are useful to have around when the sliced bread starts to run out.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Lovely taste

