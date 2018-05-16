Tesco Franken Cake

Per 1/16 of a cake
- Energy
- 969kJ
-
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.5g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 30.4g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1642kJ / 390kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate frosting, covered and decorated with coloured soft icing and edible decorations.
- HAND DECORATED Layered chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavoured frosting
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Safflower Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/16 of a cake (59g)
|Energy
|1642kJ / 390kcal
|969kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|37.9g
|Sugars
|51.6g
|30.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
