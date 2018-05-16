We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Franken Cake

Tesco Franken Cake
£9.00
£9.00/each

Per 1/16 of a cake

Energy
969kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.4g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1642kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate frosting, covered and decorated with coloured soft icing and edible decorations.
  • HAND DECORATED Layered chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavoured frosting

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Safflower Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/16 of a cake (59g)
Energy1642kJ / 390kcal969kJ / 230kcal
Fat12.7g7.5g
Saturates3.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate64.2g37.9g
Sugars51.6g30.4g
Fibre2.2g1.3g
Protein3.7g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
