Vitabiotics Ultra Magnesium 60 Tablets 46G

Magnesium food supplement tablets
Provides 375mg 100% magnesium NRV per two tabletsOptimum strength, premium qualityMagnesium is a vital mineral that plays a number of important functions in the body including:Reduction of Tiredness and Fatiguemagnesium helps the body to maintain normal energy release from food and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.Muscle Functionmagnesium helps to maintain normal muscle function. It also contributes to normal protein synthesis and has a role in cell division, two processes which are involved in muscle development.Psychological and Nervous System FunctionMagnesium contributes to normal psychological function. The brain is a complex neuronal network and magnesium also contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system.Bones and TeethEnsuring an adequate supply of magnesium in the diet is important as magnesium helps to maintain normal bones and teeth.Produced to High Quality StandardsUltra Magnesium provides an effective level of magnesium, produced to GMP* standards of quality control.*GMP - Good Manufacturing PracticeUltra Magnesium may be suitable for those:- With hectic lives- Seeking extra bone support- Over 50
About Vitabiotics
Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research.
Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSC (1920-2010)
Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
Premium QualityMade to High Standards of Quality ControlUltra Range is Not Tested on AnimalsScience of Healthy LivingQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerNo Lactose or YeastGluten FreeNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 46G
Magnesium helps the body to maintain normal energy release from food and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigueMagnesium helps to maintain normal muscle functionMagnesium contributes to normal psychological functionMagnesium helps to maintain normal bones and teeth
Ingredients
Magnesium Hydroxide, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Potato Starch, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Colour: Calcium Carbonate), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Purified Talc & Magnesium Stearate, Polyvinylpyrrolidone
Net Contents
60 x Tablets
Preparation and Usage
DirectionsTwo tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. A regular intake is recommended.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Yeast