Vitabiotics Ultra Magnesium 60 Tablets 46G

Magnesium food supplement tablets

Provides 375mg 100% magnesium NRV per two tablets Optimum strength, premium quality Magnesium is a vital mineral that plays a number of important functions in the body including: Reduction of Tiredness and Fatigue magnesium helps the body to maintain normal energy release from food and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Muscle Function magnesium helps to maintain normal muscle function. It also contributes to normal protein synthesis and has a role in cell division, two processes which are involved in muscle development. Psychological and Nervous System Function Magnesium contributes to normal psychological function. The brain is a complex neuronal network and magnesium also contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system. Bones and Teeth Ensuring an adequate supply of magnesium in the diet is important as magnesium helps to maintain normal bones and teeth. Produced to High Quality Standards Ultra Magnesium provides an effective level of magnesium, produced to GMP* standards of quality control. *GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice Ultra Magnesium may be suitable for those: - With hectic lives - Seeking extra bone support - Over 50

About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSC (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London 50 Years Vitabiotics 1971-2021

Premium Quality Made to High Standards of Quality Control Ultra Range is Not Tested on Animals Science of Healthy Living Queen's Award 4 Times Winner No Lactose or Yeast Gluten Free No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 46G

Ingredients

Magnesium Hydroxide, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Potato Starch, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Colour: Calcium Carbonate), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Purified Talc & Magnesium Stearate, Polyvinylpyrrolidone

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions Two tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. A regular intake is recommended.

Additives