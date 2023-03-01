Seven Seas Omega 3 Fish Oil With Vitamin D 30 Capsules

Food supplement - 30 Capsules containing Fish Oil and Vitamins D and E.

For Whole Body Health Everyday^1-4 Omega-3 helps to maintain the health of your: heart^1, brain^2, eyes^2 Omega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart^1, brain^2 and eyes^2. When these organs work optimally, the heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, the brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in the eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because the body can't produce it and can only get it through outside sources such as diet and supplements. Seven Seas Omega-3 contains 300 mg Omega-3. It also contains 10 µg Vitamin D providing the UK government recommended daily amount in a single capsule. It also supports: ^1 Heart: EPA and DHA support normal heart function ^2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function ^2 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision ^3 Bones: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones ^4 Immune System: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system ^1The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA ^2The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA

At Seven Seas we deliver only the best products, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you. - 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise - Commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do - No compromises. Seven Seas uses only the highest quality ingredients - Ensuring that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced

30 Day Pack 500 mg Fish Oil 300 mg Omega-3 With Vitamin D

EPA and DHA support normal heart function DHA supports normal brain function DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatin, Humectant: Glycerol), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage Take one Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule a day with a glass of cold water. Each blister pack features a helpful 'days of the week' guide to assist you in remembering to take your supplements according to the dosage. If you miss a day, don't exceed the recommended dosage and move on to the next relevant day. You can start on any day of the week and then use any remaining tablets at the end of the guide.

Lower age limit

12 Years