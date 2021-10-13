Old Jamaica Original Ginger Ale 1 Litre

Yikes
Yikes, not good.
Much better taste using Jamaican root ginger. Far better than tesco own brand. Not as good as Fever Tree, but far more reasonable.
I was quite disappointed with this ginger ale, thought it was too sweet and not gingery enough.
Nothing like Tesco's own brand!
I personally think this tastes nothing like Tesco's own ginger ale - it's MUCH better! Just shows these reviews are pretty pointless as everyone tastes things differently!!
Beware, mee thinks there's pirates about.
This is simple Tesco's own brand rebranded. I have just read their guidance on writing a review and they don't want me to mention actual price, so I know there is a shortage of CO2 supplies but changing the label doesn't justify doubling the price even if your local supermarket stocks it as some don't , they try and force you to buy the Named Brands at 3-4 times the price. Next thing they will be trying to call Lemonade Old Fashioned Lemonade or Indian Tonic Water British Raj Tonic Water so they can up the price of them as well. Oops, maybe I am giving them ideas. Shame on you Tesco.