Old Jamaica Original Ginger Ale 1 Litre

Old Jamaica Original Ginger Ale 1 Litre
£1.25
£0.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Ginger Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Try our recipe below or visit our Instagram for more recipe ideas!
  • Perfectly crafted for mixing with light and dark spirits our Ginger Ale is the authentic taste of Old Jamaica with a little less heat than our famous Ginger Beer.
  • Authentic Flavour Jamaican Ginger
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)

Storage

Keep cool and out of direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: neck of bottle or cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Old Jamaica Spice & Ice
  • Fill a tall glass with ice, add a measure of your favourite spiced rum, top up with Old Jamaica Ginger Ale and garnish with a wedge of fresh lime.
  • Serve cool

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT
  • Pressurised container open with care.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Refresco,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • Refresco Europe B.V.,

Return to

  • Refresco,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy86kJ / 20kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.9g
of which sugars4.9g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Safety information

IMPORTANT Pressurised container open with care.

Yikes

1 stars

Yikes, not good.

Much better taste using Jamaican root ginger. Far

5 stars

Much better taste using Jamaican root ginger. Far better than tesco own brand. Not as good as Fever Tree, but far more reasonable.

I was quite disappointed with this ginger ale, tho

2 stars

I was quite disappointed with this ginger ale, thought it was too sweet and not gingery enough.

Nothing like Tesco's own brand!

5 stars

I personally think this tastes nothing like Tesco's own ginger ale - it's MUCH better! Just shows these reviews are pretty pointless as everyone tastes things differently!!

Beware, mee thinks there's pirates about.

3 stars

This is simple Tesco's own brand rebranded. I have just read their guidance on writing a review and they don't want me to mention actual price, so I know there is a shortage of CO2 supplies but changing the label doesn't justify doubling the price even if your local supermarket stocks it as some don't , they try and force you to buy the Named Brands at 3-4 times the price. Next thing they will be trying to call Lemonade Old Fashioned Lemonade or Indian Tonic Water British Raj Tonic Water so they can up the price of them as well. Oops, maybe I am giving them ideas. Shame on you Tesco.

