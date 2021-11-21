We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Coastal Bite With Truffle 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Coastal Bite With Truffle 200G
£2.75
£13.75/kg

Per 30g

Energy
515kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1717kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese blended with mushroom, black olive and truffle sauce.
  • Intense & Flavourful with Tartufata Truffle sauce.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tartufata Truffle Sauce [Closed Cup Mushroom, Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Olive, Truffle, Flavouring, Salt].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1717kJ / 414kcal515kJ / 124kcal
Fat34.6g10.4g
Saturates22.1g6.6g
Carbohydrate3.2g1.0g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein22.5g6.8g
Salt1.70g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

View all Cheeseboards & Selections

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Cheese and then some

5 stars

Well another ace cheese

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here