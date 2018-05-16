Yeo Valley No Added Sugar Kids Yogurts Selection 6X42g

Product Description
- Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
- Being organic means we're keeping chemical pesticides and fertilisers out of our farms, which mean fewer chemicals in the food chain and in little tummies.
- For more tips and recipes for your little one visit www.yeovalley.co.uk/kids
- Little Yeos Organic No Added Sugar yogurts for the first tastes of dairy.
- Our no added sugar yogurts are the perfect way to introduce your little ones to the world dairy and new flavours.
- Designed specifically for babies and toddlers, they contain all natural ingredients and have true flavours to support their food foundations for the future.
- These yogurts contain only natural sugars found in milk and fruit and are made with all natural and organic ingredients.
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
- Whole milk yogurt mixed with real fruit puree
- 100% Organic milk and fruit
- Sugars only from milk and fruit
- Perfect for weaning
- True, natural flavours
- Smooth & creamy
- Pack size: 252G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please Keep Refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Gently Tear, Don't Snap
Recycling info
Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
Return to
- Unit 118,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
- yeovalley.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
6 x 42g ℮
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Mango Purée (15%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Organic Vanilla Extract, Lactase Enzyme
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 42g Pot Energy 351kJ/84kcal 147kJ/35kcal Fat 4.3g 1.8g of which saturates 2.9g 1.2g Carbohydrate 7.3g 3.1g of which sugars 6.2g 2.6g Protein 3.9g 1.6g Salt* 0.09g 0.04g Calcium 142mg 59mg† *Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium - - †2 x 42g pots = 118mg/14% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day) - -
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (Milk), Water, Organic Blueberry Purée (6%), Organic Banana Purée (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 42g Pot Energy 351kJ/84kcal 147kJ/35kcal Fat 4.3g 1.8g of which saturates 2.9g 1.2g Carbohydrate 7.3g 3.1g of which sugars 6.2g 2.6g Protein 3.9g 1.6g Salt* 0.09g 0.04g Calcium 142mg 59mg† *Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium - - †2 x 42g pots = 118mg/14% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day) - -
