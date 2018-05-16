Tesco Meat & Vegetable Lamb Burger 227G

- Energy591kJ 141kcal7%
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned lamb burgers with carrot, butternut squash and onion.
- Lamb lightly seasoned and perfectly blended with Carrot, Butternut Squash & Onion
- Packed with 30% veg.
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Lamb (63%), Vegetables (31%), Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Chicory Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.
Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Butternut Squash, Onion.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 14-16 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
227g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (100g**)
|Energy
|591kJ / 141kcal
|591kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|13.9g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 227g typically weighs 200g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
