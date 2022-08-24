We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Spice Tailor Delhi Black Lentil Daal 400G

5(13)Write a review
Product Description

  • Soft black lentils in a buttery tomato gravy mildly spiced and in individual pouches.
  • It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • Discover quick, easy recipe ideas and more about our products at: thespicetailor.com
  • Daal is a staple of all Indian homes. It's our soul food & superfood rolled into one - comforting but packed with nutrients. Our Delhi Black Lentil Daal is the most popular restaurant dish in India and is truly addictive and ready in just minutes.
  • Anjum
  • Plant powered
  • A delicious bowl of black lentil goodness
  • No other ingredients required!
  • Serves 2-3 as a main
  • No nasties
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Lentils 41% (Water, Black Gram), Water, Cream (Milk), Tomato Paste, Butter (Milk), Ginger, Garlic, Ground and Whole Spices, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For Best Before Date See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • What's Inside:
  • whole spices
  • Creamy tarka sauce
  • Cooked whole black lentils
  • Three Simple Steps:
  • 1. Fry the whole spices in 1-2 tsp of hot oil (or ghee) until sizzling
  • 2. Stir in the tarka sauce (the small pouch) and bring to a simmer
  • 3. Add the lentils and 4-5 tbsp water, bring to a simmer… then serve!
  • The Spice Mix:
  • Dry red chili for clean heat
  • Black cardamom for smoky depth
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Fenugreek for savoury aroma
  • Tailor to taste:
  • A few simple ideas to tailor the Delhi Black Lentil Daal to suit your mood and taste:
  • Fry pierced whole green chillies with the spices for extra flavour.
  • Top with some fried julienne-cut ginger, and/or fresh coriander.
  • Cook the daal until thick and spoon into warm tortillas, top with tomato salsa, guacamole, sour cream and shredded crisp lettuce.
  • Serve as a main course or as a side to a proper Indian meal or visit our website for other recipe ideas.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy459kJ/
-110kcal
Fat4.7g
of which Saturates2.8g
Carbohydrate11g
of which sugars1.3g
Fibre3.4g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.99g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

13 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing. The freshest sauce I have tasted largely

5 stars

Amazing. The freshest sauce I have tasted largely because of the seperated ingredients. Really high quality. Use with most meats. Looking forward to trying with prawns!

Great little kit. Easy to use and has everything y

5 stars

Great little kit. Easy to use and has everything you need to make a great curry with recipe on pack.

Great colourful packaging that really caught my ey

5 stars

Great colourful packaging that really caught my eye which is why I tried this item. I’m so glad I did as it was so easy to make as all instructions are listed inside the packaging. The dish was very tasting with great flavours. I enjoyed that it was a bit different to your normal curries. It easily served 3 people along with rice and a side. Will definitely buy again.

Very quick and easy to make. I didn't need any buy

5 stars

Very quick and easy to make. I didn't need any buy/add any extra ingredients which made it better value. The end result was great, so much flavour

Authentic flavour

5 stars

Great authentic flavour and very easy to use. Will definitely be buying again.

I really loved this daal. The fact that nothing el

5 stars

I really loved this daal. The fact that nothing else is needed is great. Cooks in minutes and tastes lovely. Will buy again for sure.

Delicious

5 stars

Quick to prepare family meal, tasty too.

Prefect sauce kits that have everything you need i

5 stars

Prefect sauce kits that have everything you need in them to make amazing meals. I am not the best cook so I like the easy to follow instructions are so helpful. I like fact they make complete meals that are perfect for the food cupboard.

Absolutely delicious! Quick and easy to prepare -

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Quick and easy to prepare - makes the best fast day meal, even my fussy daughter loves it! Full of flavour and tastes really authentic. Great, thick and creamy consistency. Excellent quality, would definitely recommend.

Really impressive mild and tasty sauce with a grea

5 stars

Really impressive mild and tasty sauce with a great blend of spices. High quality product and easy to make.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

