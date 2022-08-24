The Spice Tailor Delhi Black Lentil Daal 400G

Amazing. The freshest sauce I have tasted largely
Amazing. The freshest sauce I have tasted largely because of the seperated ingredients. Really high quality. Use with most meats. Looking forward to trying with prawns!
Great little kit. Easy to use and has everything you need to make a great curry with recipe on pack.
Great colourful packaging that really caught my eye which is why I tried this item. I’m so glad I did as it was so easy to make as all instructions are listed inside the packaging. The dish was very tasting with great flavours. I enjoyed that it was a bit different to your normal curries. It easily served 3 people along with rice and a side. Will definitely buy again.
Very quick and easy to make. I didn't need any buy/add any extra ingredients which made it better value. The end result was great, so much flavour
Authentic flavour
Great authentic flavour and very easy to use. Will definitely be buying again.
I really loved this daal. The fact that nothing else is needed is great. Cooks in minutes and tastes lovely. Will buy again for sure.
Delicious
Quick to prepare family meal, tasty too.
Prefect sauce kits that have everything you need in them to make amazing meals. I am not the best cook so I like the easy to follow instructions are so helpful. I like fact they make complete meals that are perfect for the food cupboard.
Absolutely delicious! Quick and easy to prepare - makes the best fast day meal, even my fussy daughter loves it! Full of flavour and tastes really authentic. Great, thick and creamy consistency. Excellent quality, would definitely recommend.
Really impressive mild and tasty sauce with a great blend of spices. High quality product and easy to make.