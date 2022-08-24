We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Spice Tailor Tikka Masala Paste 200G

The Spice Tailor Tikka Masala Paste 200G
£3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Paste of spices, onion, garlic, ginger and fenugreek leaf in sunflower oil to create the perfect Tikka Masala sauce from scratch.
  • For detailed instructions, vegan options, recipe suggestions & videos, scan the QR code or visit: thespicetailor.com/pastes
  • We use only the best spices and ingredients so our pastes are packed with layers of flavour. They are the soul of all great curries and so much more. Stir in to flavour your food from the inside out!
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Our Tikka Masala is mild in spice but rich in flavour and makes everything taste better
  • No nasties
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Onion, Ginger, Spices (Red Chilli, Cassia, Green Cardamom, Turmeric, Clove, Black Pepper, Cumin, Bay Leaf, Black Cardamom, Mace), Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For Allergens See Ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 28 days.Do not use if pouch is bloated or leaking. Not suitable for microwave use.

Produce of

Produced and Packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before using
  • Do not consume uncooked
  • 1. Heat oil and butter and fry onion, add garlic and cook
  • 2. Blend tomato, tomato purée, yoghurt and cashews. Add to the pan, cook until thick
  • 3. Add fresh ingredients and Tikka Masala Paste; cook for 1-2 mins
  • 4. Add water and simmer until fresh ingredient is cooked
  • 5. Finish with cream & coriander

Number of uses

Serves 8

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BB box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Call us on 0844 870 9184.
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,
  • The Chase Carmanhall Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • Dublin,
  • D18 Y3X2.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 920kJ/
-220kcal
Fat 16.9g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 14g
of which sugars 6.2g
Fibre 4.8g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 5.4g
10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Makes a really tasty to sauce. Very easy to use an

5 stars

Makes a really tasty to sauce. Very easy to use and good quality.

Amazing paste. Really rich and creamy. Great if us

5 stars

Amazing paste. Really rich and creamy. Great if used with cocnut milk or the recipe on the packet!

Sauce is rich and tasty, makes a good curry with r

5 stars

Sauce is rich and tasty, makes a good curry with recipe on pack. Recommended

Very rich and easy to use

5 stars

Very rich and easy to use

This paste was very nice and easy to use. The pre-

5 stars

This paste was very nice and easy to use. The pre-prepared paste is a real time saver. Makes a good masala.

I have been a fan of Spice Tailor cooking kits for

5 stars

I have been a fan of Spice Tailor cooking kits for a while and love these new Pastes as well. They have easy to follow clear instructions on the pack and are amazing with chicken, meat or veg. I love these for the food store cupboard and they always make a great evening meal.

Tasty

5 stars

Great quality product from spice tailor, quick to prepare as well.

I love these spice tailor products, they are reall

5 stars

I love these spice tailor products, they are really high quality. They are easy to use with really simple and clear instructions on how to cook them. They have a really long shelf life and perfect for the food cupboard. Full of flavour and can make enough to feed a family of four.

Brilliant product, minimal packaging and easy to u

5 stars

Brilliant product, minimal packaging and easy to use. Nice little recipe option on the bag was super helpful.

Small sachet but goes far, very rich and follow th

5 stars

Small sachet but goes far, very rich and follow the exact recipe and you wonr be disappointed

