The Spice Tailor Tikka Masala Paste 200G

Makes a really tasty to sauce. Very easy to use and good quality.
Amazing paste. Really rich and creamy. Great if used with cocnut milk or the recipe on the packet!
Sauce is rich and tasty, makes a good curry with recipe on pack. Recommended
Very rich and easy to use
This paste was very nice and easy to use. The pre-prepared paste is a real time saver. Makes a good masala.
I have been a fan of Spice Tailor cooking kits for a while and love these new Pastes as well. They have easy to follow clear instructions on the pack and are amazing with chicken, meat or veg. I love these for the food store cupboard and they always make a great evening meal.
Tasty
Great quality product from spice tailor, quick to prepare as well.
I love these spice tailor products, they are really high quality. They are easy to use with really simple and clear instructions on how to cook them. They have a really long shelf life and perfect for the food cupboard. Full of flavour and can make enough to feed a family of four.
Brilliant product, minimal packaging and easy to use. Nice little recipe option on the bag was super helpful.
Small sachet but goes far, very rich and follow the exact recipe and you wonr be disappointed