Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf 50 200Ml

image 1 of Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf 50 200Ml
£ 2.80
£1.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF50+
  • SPF 50+ VERY HIGH UVA 5* Ultra Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non greasy
  • This light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (nano) (Titanium Dioxide), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tapioca Starch, Coco-Caprylate, Undecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Silica, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tridecane, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Xanthan Gum, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Carbomer, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance use approximately 8 tsps of product per average adult. This tube contains up to 6 applications. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

I'm definitely not a brand snob when it comes to s

1 stars

I'm definitely not a brand snob when it comes to sun cream having used some great supermarket own brand options in the past, but this stuff is awful. So greasy and leaves your skin sticky for the whole day. It's even resistant to showering! Had to throw away and buy an alternative.

Great Sun Lotion from Tesco

5 stars

Thought I’d try this sun lotion based on other reviews and I am not disappointed! It rubs in well, does the job, and is a lot cheaper than most of the branded ones. Another great product from Tesco!

Don’t buy

1 stars

This is the worse sun cream I’ve ever brought. I applied it to two of my children and myself and we got burnt to a crisp. I applied it regularly throughout the day too. My mum applied her different sun cream to my oldest and he never got burnt and nor did my husband who worn very little. I’m so annoyed with it, that I’m still on holiday writing this now. So disappointed, feel like our holiday is ruined

Very good protection and not too thick won't buy a

5 stars

Very good protection and not too thick won't buy again as too high protection

