Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf 50 200Ml

I'm definitely not a brand snob when it comes to s
I'm definitely not a brand snob when it comes to sun cream having used some great supermarket own brand options in the past, but this stuff is awful. So greasy and leaves your skin sticky for the whole day. It's even resistant to showering! Had to throw away and buy an alternative.
Great Sun Lotion from Tesco
Thought I’d try this sun lotion based on other reviews and I am not disappointed! It rubs in well, does the job, and is a lot cheaper than most of the branded ones. Another great product from Tesco!
Don’t buy
This is the worse sun cream I’ve ever brought. I applied it to two of my children and myself and we got burnt to a crisp. I applied it regularly throughout the day too. My mum applied her different sun cream to my oldest and he never got burnt and nor did my husband who worn very little. I’m so annoyed with it, that I’m still on holiday writing this now. So disappointed, feel like our holiday is ruined
Very good protection and not too thick won't buy a
Very good protection and not too thick won't buy again as too high protection