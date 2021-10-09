Tesco Finest Free From 12 Tiffin Selection Box

Very tasty
They looked nice, so I tried them, and they are very nice.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ / 519kcal
Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
4 Servings
12
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate tiffin (30g)
|Energy
|2164kJ / 519kcal
|649kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|16.9g
|Sugars
|39.4g
|11.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ / 519kcal
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sultanas (17%), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
4 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate tiffin (30g)
|Energy
|2164kJ / 519kcal
|649kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|16.9g
|Sugars
|39.4g
|11.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135kJ / 512kcal
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (8%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sultanas, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Orange Oil, Salt, Dried Cranberry, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
4 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate, cranberry & orange tiffin (30g)
|Energy
|2135kJ / 512kcal
|641kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|29.7g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|36.4g
|10.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2020kJ / 482kcal
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pink Marshmallows (13%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate)], Sultanas (13%), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glace Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
4 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rocky road (30g)
|Energy
|2020kJ / 482kcal
|606kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|19.7g
|Sugars
|40.0g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
