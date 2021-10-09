We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From 12 Tiffin Selection Box

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From 12 Tiffin Selection Box
£4.50
£0.38/each

One chocolate tiffin

Energy
649kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ / 519kcal

Product Description

  • CHOCOLATE TIFFIN - Gluten, milk and egg free tiffin slices made with Belgian dark chocolate and sultanas. ROCKY ROAD - Gluten, milk and egg free Belgian dark chocolate rocky road with sultanas, pink marshmallows and glacé cherries. CRANBERRY & ORANGE TIFFIN - Gluten, milk and egg free squares made with Belgian dark chocolate, sultanas, sweetened dried cranberries and orange oil.
  • A trio of tiffin: Cranberry & Orange, Belgian Chocolate and Rocky Road tiffin selection.

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate tiffin (30g)
Energy2164kJ / 519kcal649kJ / 156kcal
Fat30.5g9.2g
Saturates13.1g3.9g
Carbohydrate56.4g16.9g
Sugars39.4g11.8g
Fibre2.2g0.7g
Protein3.5g1.1g
Salt0.18g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

One chocolate tiffin

Energy
649kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ / 519kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sultanas (17%), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate tiffin (30g)
Energy2164kJ / 519kcal649kJ / 156kcal
Fat30.5g9.2g
Saturates13.1g3.9g
Carbohydrate56.4g16.9g
Sugars39.4g11.8g
Fibre2.2g0.7g
Protein3.5g1.1g
Salt0.18g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One chocolate, cranberry & orange tiffin

Energy
641kJ
153kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.9g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135kJ / 512kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (8%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sultanas, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Orange Oil, Salt, Dried Cranberry, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate, cranberry & orange tiffin (30g)
Energy2135kJ / 512kcal641kJ / 153kcal
Fat29.7g8.9g
Saturates12.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate57.0g17.1g
Sugars36.4g10.9g
Fibre2.7g0.8g
Protein2.7g0.8g
Salt0.18g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One rocky road

Energy
606kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.0g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2020kJ / 482kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pink Marshmallows (13%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate)], Sultanas (13%), Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glace Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne rocky road (30g)
Energy2020kJ / 482kcal606kJ / 145kcal
Fat22.9g6.9g
Saturates9.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate65.5g19.7g
Sugars40.0g12.0g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein2.7g0.8g
Salt0.22g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty

5 stars

They looked nice, so I tried them, and they are very nice.

