Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Epicure Crinkle Cut Pickles +Hot Red Chilli 530G

3.8(5)Write a review
Epicure Crinkle Cut Pickles +Hot Red Chilli 530G
£2.10
£0.72/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Crinkle Cut Pickles with hot red chilli
  • Join us for exciting recipe ideas: www.epicure.co.uk
  • Our pickles have been carefully selected for their delicious flavour and harvested early to keep their sharp crunch.
  • With hot red chilli
  • Create - Discover and be Epicurious
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins (55%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Chilli (0.7%), Black Pepper, Flavouring, Colour: E101

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry PlaceOnce opened, refrigerate and consume within 5 days. Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in the Netherlands

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,

Return to

  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.
  • EU: Petty Wood (Europe),
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DH60,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Drained weight

290g

Net Contents

530g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g
Energy161kJ/38kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g
of which sugars7.5g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.6g
Salt0.70g
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disgusting Smell AND taste.

1 stars

Smelled like dirty socks, and tasted disgusting. I can't describe how awful these tasted. I put in the bin immediately, and I had to use air freshener to remove the strange smell from the kitchen after opening the jar.

Used to be better

3 stars

These are absolutely amazing! However lately they have been really soggy and soft. They used to be so sweet, spicy and crisp! Go back to the old method please!

Perfect in a burger

5 stars

Ideal addition to home-made burgers. Tastes just like the ones you get in fast food chains. Maybe even a bit nicer.

I love pickled gherkin

5 stars

I love pickled gherkin

Tesco's gherkin game weakened over

5 stars

the past few years and these are the best substitute that I've found so far and I think I've tried all the gherkin brands tesco offer at this point. Could do with less sugar but the taste is great and similar to Mr C.Donalds but with a crunchier texture

