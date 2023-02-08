Epicure Crinkle Cut Pickles +Hot Red Chilli 530G

Disgusting Smell AND taste.
Smelled like dirty socks, and tasted disgusting. I can't describe how awful these tasted. I put in the bin immediately, and I had to use air freshener to remove the strange smell from the kitchen after opening the jar.
Used to be better
These are absolutely amazing! However lately they have been really soggy and soft. They used to be so sweet, spicy and crisp! Go back to the old method please!
Perfect in a burger
Ideal addition to home-made burgers. Tastes just like the ones you get in fast food chains. Maybe even a bit nicer.
I love pickled gherkin
Tesco's gherkin game weakened over
the past few years and these are the best substitute that I've found so far and I think I've tried all the gherkin brands tesco offer at this point. Could do with less sugar but the taste is great and similar to Mr C.Donalds but with a crunchier texture