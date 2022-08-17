We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Biology Menopause Hair Conditioner 160ml

4.8(309)
£8.00

£5.00/100ml

Pantene Biology Menopause Hair Conditioner 160ml
This gentle Menopause hair conditioner, Pantene Hair Biology Revitalise & Soothe, soothes your dry hair, gives it a boost of moisture and shine, and protects hair's volume. Discover Pantene Pro-V Hair Biology, a tailored blend of nutrients for your hair's biology needs at every age.
Light and gentle Menopause hair conditioner that soothes your dry hairHair conditioner for thinning and dry hair with Pro-V, Vitamin B3 and white teaRevitalise & Soothe pH balance hair conditioner that gives hair a boost of moisture and shine0% colourant and Mineral Oil
Pack size: 160ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Histidine, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

160ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to wet hair, focusing on the lengths and the tips. Let it absorb and then rinse thoroughly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

