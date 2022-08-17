Pantene Biology Menopause Hair Conditioner 160ml

This gentle Menopause hair conditioner, Pantene Hair Biology Revitalise & Soothe, soothes your dry hair, gives it a boost of moisture and shine, and protects hair's volume. Discover Pantene Pro-V Hair Biology, a tailored blend of nutrients for your hair's biology needs at every age.

Light and gentle Menopause hair conditioner that soothes your dry hair Hair conditioner for thinning and dry hair with Pro-V, Vitamin B3 and white tea Revitalise & Soothe pH balance hair conditioner that gives hair a boost of moisture and shine 0% colourant and Mineral Oil

Pack size: 160ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Histidine, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

160ml ℮

Preparation and Usage