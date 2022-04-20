We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thai Taste Pad Thai Meal Kit 232G

3(2)Write a review
£2.50
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Pad Thai Kit
  • Thai Taste is a registered trademark.
  • Recycle the Sleeve
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Experience Real Thai
  • 3 Simple Steps -15 Mins
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Ingredients

Pad Thai Sauce (100g): Sugar, Water, Shallot, Soybean Oil, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modified Corn Starch, Colour: Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Colour: Ammonia Caramel; Chili Powder, Rice Noodles (120g): Rice Noodles (Rice Flour, Water), Peanuts (12g): Roasted Peanuts

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that also handles other Nuts, Soy, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Gluten and Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in Capitals.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use all of the ingredients. Not suitable for microwave cooking or freezing.

Produce of

Proudly Made in Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Specially manufactured for:
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.
  • www.ThaiTaste.co.uk

Net Contents

232g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy340kcal / 1423kJ
Fat7.3g
- of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate61g
- of which sugars20g
Protein7.3g
Fibre0.8g
Salt2.2g
Nutrition based on contents, not the serving suggestion-
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Amazing!

5 stars

Couldn't disagree more with the one star comments. This kit when cooked as instructed honestly rivals my favourite Thai restraunts pad thai. Absolutely obsessed with it! Amazing.

Tasteless

1 stars

Don't bother, it was very disappointing. You need to add 200g chicken breast, a red pepper , 4-5 spring onions and some beansprouts. The sauce is very bland, even with the addition of lime juice (as suggested on the packet to give it an authentic chef twist). I also made chicken skewers with a satay sauce also made by Thai Taste (but purchased elsewhere). I was looking forward to creating a Thai meal at home, but was extremely disappointed at the very bland result. Never to be repeated.....

