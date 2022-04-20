Thai Taste Pad Thai Meal Kit 232G

Amazing!
Couldn't disagree more with the one star comments. This kit when cooked as instructed honestly rivals my favourite Thai restraunts pad thai. Absolutely obsessed with it! Amazing.
Tasteless
Don't bother, it was very disappointing. You need to add 200g chicken breast, a red pepper , 4-5 spring onions and some beansprouts. The sauce is very bland, even with the addition of lime juice (as suggested on the packet to give it an authentic chef twist). I also made chicken skewers with a satay sauce also made by Thai Taste (but purchased elsewhere). I was looking forward to creating a Thai meal at home, but was extremely disappointed at the very bland result. Never to be repeated.....