We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Albert Bartlett Creamy Mashed Potato 400G

2.9(14)Write a review
Albert Bartlett Creamy Mashed Potato 400G
£ 1.25
£3.13/kg
Clubcard Price

Microwaved Per Half Pack Contains:

Energy
896kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per 100g

Product Description

  • British Mashed Potato with Single Cream, Salted Butter and Seasoning.
  • For potato inspiration visit...
  • www.albertbartlett.co.uk
  • Home Grown® is a registered trade mark used under licence by Albert Bartlett.
  • Home Grown
  • Grown, Prepared and Produced within the UK
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (90%), Single Cream (Milk) (6%), Salted Butter (3.5%) (Butter (Milk), Salt), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground White Pepper, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened cook immediately, consume on day. Do not re-heat. For use by see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins/ 900W 31/2 mins; stand 1 min. Pierce film lid in several places and place directly into the microwave. Heat on Full Power. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving. Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide.

Produce of

Made in the UK from British Potatoes. Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Albert Bartlett®,
  • New Monkland,
  • 251 Stirling Road,
  • Airdrie,
  • ML6 7SP.

Return to

  • Albert Bartlett®,
  • New Monkland,
  • 251 Stirling Road,
  • Airdrie,
  • ML6 7SP.
  • Telephone + 44(0)1236 762831
  • albertbartlett.co.uk
  • Email: info@albertbartlett.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per 100g(microwaved) Per Serving 200g
Energy kJ448896
Energy kcal107214
Fat (g)4.38.6
- of which saturates (g)3.05.9
Carbohydrates (g)1429
- of which sugars (g)2.14.1
Fibre (g)1.83.6
Protein (g)1.63.3
Salt (g)0.601.21
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent quality. Use it with salmon and parsley

5 stars

Excellent quality. Use it with salmon and parsley sauce and make many other dinners. Good value for money. Hope you can keep up supply. I am disabled and find it difficult to peel & prep potatoes and other root vegetables.

Highly recommended

5 stars

Delightfully light and creamy . My favourite mash when I haven't got time to make my own.

No date life

1 stars

It had no date life didn’t fancy it threw away

Taste less

1 stars

Most definitely prefer standard mash

Lovely versatile mash

5 stars

Loved this mash. Creamy delicious versatile I've used it as topping for fish pie and Shepard's pie. Goes great with sausage and eggs and beans. And no hassle of peeling potatoes and waiting for them to cook.

Don't buy this

1 stars

Looked horrible.. Tasted how it looked

Delicious.

5 stars

This is one of the best ready made mash I have tasted. It's smooth and creamy and handy. The only problem is that they need to make a slightly larger pack as both my husband and I love our mash potatoes. We had ours with beef casserole and veg. Very tasty. I highly recommend this product.

Great Product

4 stars

A regular buyer of this product, and never disappointed. Creamy texture and always tastes the same.

Gloopy overworked and tasteless

1 stars

The only taste this had was chemical - unfortunately I have another so will try heating in a different container other than the one it comes in - over worked - gloopy - did not taste anything like potato! My bad, only ordered as feeling poorly - that was a mistake:(

DISSAPOINTING

1 stars

this was bland with a very strange after taste, ir really is the worst I ever ever sampled

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here