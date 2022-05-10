Albert Bartlett Creamy Mashed Potato 400G

Excellent quality. Use it with salmon and parsley
Excellent quality. Use it with salmon and parsley sauce and make many other dinners. Good value for money. Hope you can keep up supply. I am disabled and find it difficult to peel & prep potatoes and other root vegetables.
Highly recommended
Delightfully light and creamy . My favourite mash when I haven't got time to make my own.
No date life
It had no date life didn’t fancy it threw away
Taste less
Most definitely prefer standard mash
Lovely versatile mash
Loved this mash. Creamy delicious versatile I've used it as topping for fish pie and Shepard's pie. Goes great with sausage and eggs and beans. And no hassle of peeling potatoes and waiting for them to cook.
Don't buy this
Looked horrible.. Tasted how it looked
Delicious.
This is one of the best ready made mash I have tasted. It's smooth and creamy and handy. The only problem is that they need to make a slightly larger pack as both my husband and I love our mash potatoes. We had ours with beef casserole and veg. Very tasty. I highly recommend this product.
Great Product
A regular buyer of this product, and never disappointed. Creamy texture and always tastes the same.
Gloopy overworked and tasteless
The only taste this had was chemical - unfortunately I have another so will try heating in a different container other than the one it comes in - over worked - gloopy - did not taste anything like potato! My bad, only ordered as feeling poorly - that was a mistake:(
DISSAPOINTING
this was bland with a very strange after taste, ir really is the worst I ever ever sampled