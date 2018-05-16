Plenish Organic Oat Milk Dairy Alternative 1Ltr

Product Description
- Organic oat drink.
- This tasty oat milk is made with 3 all natural ingredients: organic gluten-free oats, water, and sea salt and is totally free of additives and sweeteners. This delicious oat m*lk contains 70% less sugar than most brands yet makes every cup of coffee feel like a tasty treat!
- What's inside: Oats, water and sea salt - that's it!
- Taste expectations: Fresh, creamy and subtly sweet.
- Health benefits: Plenish Oat Milk is made with organic, gluten free oats and contains 90% less saturated fat and 75% less sugar than semi skimmed milk, plus, 70% less sugar than the leading oat brand on the market.
- Environmental benefits: Plenish Oat Milk produces 52% fewer carbon emissions than dairy. How to use: The ultimate companion to your coffee our oat milk froths like a boss into lattes, matcha and more. Plus, it makes a mean English brew if we do say so ourselves.
- Founded in the UK in 2012, Plenish is an award-winning plant-powered drinks brand that's on a mission to fuel healthier, happier and more productive lives. Everything we do is driven by the belief that we're at our best when we're running on plenty. When you're properly Plenished with the stuff your body really needs, you're able to squeeze more out of life. More minutes, more miles, more moments that matter.
- Our products are developed with you in mind, designed to help you get more in so you can get more out. Our network of world-class nutritionists ensure our delicious drinks keep you well-fuelled and living life to the full. We believe in doing right by people and the planet, so we work with small growers and cooperatives to responsibly source organic produce that is grown without the use of pesticides - which is good for you, the environment and our farmers.
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Organic
- Unsweetened
- Made with 3 natural ingredients - oats, water, sea salt
- No additives or stabilisers like oils, gums, lecithin or carrageenan
- Gluten free
- Awesomely vegan
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats 11%*, Sea Salt, *Organic
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that handles Nuts and Soya For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated 0-6°C and consume within 4 days.Best before see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Plenish,
- W10 Studios,
- Unit 24,
- 2-4 Exmoor Street,
- London,
- W10 6BD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- www.plenishdrinks.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|173kJ/41kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|mono-unsaturates
|0.2g
|polyunsaturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.08g
