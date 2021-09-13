Tesco Pepperoni Pizza Parcels 315G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1664kJ / 400kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry, topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella medium fat semi hard cheese and mild cheddar cheese.
- Food worth celebrating Flaky puff pastry, topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Pack size: 315G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Onion, Chilli Extract, Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Paprika Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Starter Culture], Red Pepper, Mozzarella Medium Fat Semi Hard Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Regato Full Fat Hard Cheese Crumb (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Herbs, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic Powder, Wheat Protein), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, mustard and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25mins For best results cook from frozen. Place parcels on a baking tray (1cm apart), on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 mins or until golden brown. Do not reheat. Take care when handling hot parcels.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
315g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pepperoni parcel (35g)
|Energy
|1664kJ / 400kcal
|582kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|26.6g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|13.0g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|28.7g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
