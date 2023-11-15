Monday Haircare Moisture Conditioner 350Ml

Monday Haircare Moisture Cond 350ml

MONDAY Haircare's Moisture Conditioner is ideal for dry and/or stressed hair, utilising hydrating ingredients to nourish hair and leave it with a soft shine. With a focus on natural ingredients, this conditioner contains Coconut Oil to nourish and help prevent protein loss; Hydrolyzed Rice Protein to add strength and hold moisture; Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth; and Shea Butter for softness and shine. In addition, Panthenol aids hair elasticity and helps prevent split ends. MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them. For best results pair Moisture Conditioner with Moisture Shampoo in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Volume or Gentle. It's salon-quality in your shower Give it Some Love Hair in need of a pick-me-up? Meet your hair's most supportive friend - the kind that always forgives and forgets. Won't Break Your Heart (Yeah, we've thought of it all).

Made with Rice Protein 0% SLS PETA Certified Dermatologically Tested

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Benzoate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Isododecane, Sodium PCA, Citric Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol

Produce of

Designed and developed in New Zealand. Made in China

Net Contents

350ml ℮

