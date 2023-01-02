We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Wispa Gold Chocolate Duo Bar 67G

Cadbury Wispa Gold Chocolate Duo Bar 67G
Each 33.5 g contains

Energy
703kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

-

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098 kJ (502 kcal)

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolate bar with soft caramel centre (32 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 67G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Sodium Carbonates, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 2 x 33.5 g bars per pack. 2 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us.
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

67g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per bar (33.5 g):
Energy2098 kJ (502 kcal)703 kJ (168 kcal)
Fat26 g8.8 g
of which Saturates15 g5.0 g
Carbohydrate60 g20 g
of which Sugars51 g17 g
Fibre1.5 g0.5 g
Protein4.7 g1.6 g
Salt0.33 g0.11 g
Returned but not refunded.

1 stars

Returned but not refunded.

