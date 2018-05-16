We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heck Minted Pea Spinach & Chicken Mince 500G

Heck Minted Pea Spinach & Chicken Mince 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • 6% Fat Chicken Mince with Peas, Spinach, Mint and Seasoning.
  • Here at Heck! We don't do compromise. We combine quality meat and tasty veg so you and your family can have the perfect balance of protein and carbs.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Flavour You Can Swear by Heck
  • Gluten Free
  • High Protein
  • Well always give you the best of both
  • Perfect Balance Protein & Carbohydrates
  • Seasoned Chicken Mince Made with 60% Chicken and 40% Veg
  • British by Heck
  • Pack size: 500G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken (60%), Peas (12%), Pea Flour, Water, Spinach (3%), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), Basil, Green Hen Miris Chilli, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice (Sodium Sulphite), Mint (0.8%), Parsley, Garlic, Citrus Fibre, Chicken Mince: typical Fat content under 6% and Collagen/Meat Protein Ratio Under 10%

Allergy Information

  • Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please usewithin one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat and add 1 tbsp of sunflower oil. Add a quarter of the minced chicken, break into pieces and gradually add the remaining mince. Stir frequently. Cook for 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British Chicken

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  Heck! Food Ltd,
  Heck Q,
  Kirklington,
  North Yorkshire,
  DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.
  • www.heckfood.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (pan fried)Per serving (98g) (pan fried)
Energy706kJ/169kcal692kJ/166kcal
Fat7.1g6.9g
of which saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.6g7.4g
of which sugars1.6g1.6g
Protein17g17g
Salt1.7g1.6g
*Pack contains 4 servings--
When cooked according to instructions, 500g typically weighs 390g--

Safety information

Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

