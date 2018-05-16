Heck Minted Pea Spinach & Chicken Mince 500G
New
Product Description
- 6% Fat Chicken Mince with Peas, Spinach, Mint and Seasoning.
- Here at Heck! We don't do compromise. We combine quality meat and tasty veg so you and your family can have the perfect balance of protein and carbs.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Flavour You Can Swear by Heck
- Gluten Free
- High Protein
- Well always give you the best of both
- Perfect Balance Protein & Carbohydrates
- Seasoned Chicken Mince Made with 60% Chicken and 40% Veg
- British by Heck
- Pack size: 500G
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
British Chicken (60%), Peas (12%), Pea Flour, Water, Spinach (3%), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), Basil, Green Hen Miris Chilli, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice (Sodium Sulphite), Mint (0.8%), Parsley, Garlic, Citrus Fibre, Chicken Mince: typical Fat content under 6% and Collagen/Meat Protein Ratio Under 10%
Allergy Information
- Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please usewithin one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat and add 1 tbsp of sunflower oil. Add a quarter of the minced chicken, break into pieces and gradually add the remaining mince. Stir frequently. Cook for 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Chicken
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
- www.heckfood.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per serving (98g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|706kJ/169kcal
|692kJ/166kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|6.9g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|7.4g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|17g
|17g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.6g
|*Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 500g typically weighs 390g
|-
|-
Safety information
Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.