Tesco Finest Garnish Pack Serves 6

4.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Garnish Pack Serves 6
£10.00
£6.75/kg

Product Description

  • 10 Pork cocktail sausages filled into natural sheep casings and wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers. Pork sausage meat stuffing with roasted chestnuts and onions. 18 Pork cocktail sausages with herbs and seasoning. Pork, roasted onion and honey seasoned sausage meat wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon and garnished with a sprig of thyme. Pork, sage and onion sausagemeat stuffing balls.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.482KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Roasted Chestnut & Onion Stuffing (Pork), 12 Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls (Pork), Pork, Roasted Onion & Thyme Stuffing Portions wrapped In Bacon (Pork), 18 Pork Cocktail Sausages (Pork), 10 Pork Cocktail Sausage wrapped in bacon (Pork).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 18 British Pork Cocktail Sausages 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. 10 Pigs in Blankets 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. 12 Pork, sage & onion stuffing balls 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Pork, roasted chestnut & onion stuffing 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30-50 mins As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally. Pork, onion and thyme portions 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Grill
Instructions: 18 British Pork Cocktail Sausages 14-16 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally. 10 Pigs in Blankets For best results, grill. Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1482g e

2 cocktail sausage wraps

Energy
365kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1352kJ / 326kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (76%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Streaky Bacon (24%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 cocktail sausage wraps (27g**)
Energy1352kJ / 326kcal365kJ / 88kcal
Fat26.4g7.1g
Saturates9.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate2.7g0.7g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein18.7g5.0g
Salt1.71g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 cocktail sausages

Energy
506kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1367kJ / 330kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 cocktail sausages (37g**)
Energy1367kJ / 330kcal506kJ / 122kcal
Fat27.4g10.1g
Saturates9.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate5.0g1.9g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein15.2g5.6g
Salt1.12g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/6 of a pack

Energy
571kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 269kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Nutmeg, Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (51g**)
Energy1119kJ / 269kcal571kJ / 137kcal
Fat19.8g10.1g
Saturates7.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate9.1g4.6g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre2.5g1.3g
Protein12.4g6.3g
Salt1.17g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 stuffing balls

Energy
587kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.65g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1197kJ / 288kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), Onion (13%), Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), White Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 stuffing balls (49g**)
Energy1197kJ / 288kcal587kJ / 141kcal
Fat21.7g10.6g
Saturates7.8g3.8g
Carbohydrate9.4g4.6g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein12.9g6.3g
Salt1.33g0.65g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One stuffing wrap

Energy
505kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

high

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 289kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (45%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (31%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Roasted Onion (5%) [Onion, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Red Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Thyme, Sugar, Honey, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Balsamic Vinegar [Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Clove, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stuffing wrap (42g**)
Energy1203kJ / 289kcal505kJ / 122kcal
Fat21.2g8.9g
Saturates7.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate7.9g3.3g
Sugars3.1g1.3g
Fibre1.4g0.6g
Protein16.1g6.8g
Salt1.83g0.77g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Great pack but Tesco - ditch the slab of stuffing

4 stars

This pack was excellent and thank goodness it was since the Tesco Turkey Crown was chewy, dry and tasteless. The slab of stuffing was overkill however and was consigned to the recycling bin.

We had a vote of 3 people at the table all gave 4

4 stars

We had a vote of 3 people at the table all gave 4 out of 5. The meat tasted fresh, pigs in blankets I found too salty and balls were sweet, which I did not like.

Nice variety, tasty stuffings

5 stars

Nice variety, tasty stuffings. Takes the hassle out of prepping one's own garnishes.

