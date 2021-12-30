Tesco Finest Garnish Pack Serves 6

Great pack but Tesco - ditch the slab of stuffing
This pack was excellent and thank goodness it was since the Tesco Turkey Crown was chewy, dry and tasteless. The slab of stuffing was overkill however and was consigned to the recycling bin.
We had a vote of 3 people at the table all gave 4 out of 5. The meat tasted fresh, pigs in blankets I found too salty and balls were sweet, which I did not like.
Nice variety, tasty stuffings. Takes the hassle out of prepping one's own garnishes.