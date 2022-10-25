We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 22 X 25G

4.7(24)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 22 X 25G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • 6 x Roast Chicken Flavour Potato Crisps 6 x Smoky Bacon Flavour Potato Crisps 5 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Crisps (with sugar and sweetener) 5 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - Multipack of Walkers Meaty Variety crisps
  • - Multipack contains 6 x Smoky Bacon, 6 x Roast Chicken, 5 x Prawn Cocktail and 5 x Cheese & Onion
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or Artificial Colours
  • - Cardboard box is 100% recyclable, for spuds sake please recycle me!
  • When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential with a bite of positivity he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, everyday.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Walkers Snacks Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Walkers Snacks Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,

Net Contents

22 x 25g ℮

  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • 6 x Roast Chicken
  • 6 x Smoky Bacon
  • 5 x Prawn Cocktail
  • 5 x Cheese & Onion

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Yeast, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy536kJ2143kJ
-128kcal(6%*)513kcal
Fat7.3g(10%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g55g
of which Sugars0.5g(<1%*)1.9g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Protein1.5g6.1g
Salt0.29g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ

  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • 6 x Roast Chicken
  • 6 x Smoky Bacon
  • 5 x Prawn Cocktail
  • 5 x Cheese & Onion

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Roast Chicken Seasoning [Salt, Yeast, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sage, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy536kJ2143kJ
-128kcal(8%*)513kcal
Fat7.3g(10%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g54g
of which Sugars0.4g(<1%*)1.4g
Fibre1.0g3.8g
Protein1.6g6.4g
Salt0.30g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • 6 x Roast Chicken
  • 6 x Smoky Bacon
  • 5 x Prawn Cocktail
  • 5 x Cheese & Onion

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Smoky Bacon Seasoning [Dried Milk Lactose, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy537kJ2148kJ
-129kcal(6%*)514kcal
Fat7.3g(10%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate13g55g
of which Sugars1.1g(<1%*)4.5g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Protein1.5g5.9g
Salt0.30g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • 6 x Roast Chicken
  • 6 x Smoky Bacon
  • 5 x Prawn Cocktail
  • 5 x Cheese & Onion

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy537kJ2147kJ
-129kcal(6%*)514kcal
Fat7.4g(11%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g54g
of which Sugars0.6g(<1%*)2.6g
Fibre0.9g3.8g
Protein1.6g6.3g
Salt0.29g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good quality and scrummy xxxx

5 stars

Very good quality and scrummy xxxx

If you could change the prawn cocktail to salt and

4 stars

If you could change the prawn cocktail to salt and vinegar it would be 5 stars all the way

Who doesn't like Walkers, the best crisps for sure

5 stars

Who doesn't like Walkers, the best crisps for sure

Excellent selection - all tasty.

5 stars

Excellent selection - all tasty.

Good quality, a flavour for everyone

5 stars

Great for pack ups

Good quality … Woould prefer if plain salted optio

5 stars

Good quality … Woould prefer if plain salted option was included

Tasty, so I am told.

5 stars

I sometimes get offers for my friend when I do my shop, and I ordered these for her.

The whole family love these crisps, full of flavou

5 stars

The whole family love these crisps, full of flavour.

GRANDCHILDREN WILL KEEP VIVITING IF I KEEP SUPPLYI

5 stars

GRANDCHILDREN WILL KEEP VIVITING IF I KEEP SUPPLYING WALKERS MEATY CRISPS

Great product

5 stars

Great product

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here