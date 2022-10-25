Walkers Meaty Variety Multipack Crisps 22 X 25G

Very good quality and scrummy xxxx
Very good quality and scrummy xxxx
If you could change the prawn cocktail to salt and
If you could change the prawn cocktail to salt and vinegar it would be 5 stars all the way
Who doesn't like Walkers, the best crisps for sure
Who doesn't like Walkers, the best crisps for sure
Excellent selection - all tasty.
Excellent selection - all tasty.
Good quality, a flavour for everyone
Great for pack ups
Good quality … Woould prefer if plain salted optio
Good quality … Woould prefer if plain salted option was included
Tasty, so I am told.
I sometimes get offers for my friend when I do my shop, and I ordered these for her.
The whole family love these crisps, full of flavou
The whole family love these crisps, full of flavour.
GRANDCHILDREN WILL KEEP VIVITING IF I KEEP SUPPLYI
GRANDCHILDREN WILL KEEP VIVITING IF I KEEP SUPPLYING WALKERS MEATY CRISPS
Great product
Great product