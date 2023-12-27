Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Exfoliant 177ml

Venus Pubic Hair & Skin Exfoliant 177ml

Venus’s Skin-Smoothing Exfoliant can be used on or in between hair removal days to smooth your skin and help protect against nicks and cuts. It gently exfoliates to remove dead skin and wash away sebum, dirt and oils from the skin’s surface that can lead to trapped or ingrown hairs. Dermatologist- and gynecologist-tested. pH Balanced. Made without dyes and fragrance.

FINE SMOOTHING PARTICLES gently exfoliate the skin’s surface to help loosen and sweep away dead skin cells, sebum, and oils that can trap hair Skin smoothing gentle exfoliant. Great to use prior to shaving Dermatologist and Gynecologist tested PH BALANCED for pubic skin GENTLE FORMULATION: This pre-shave skin smoother is made without dyes or fragrances For great results, use the entire Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin lineup

Pack size: 177ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Myristoyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Trideceth Sulfate, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate, Disodium EDTA, Trideceth-3, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Magnesium Nitrate

Net Contents

177ml ℮

Preparation and Usage