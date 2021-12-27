We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 5 Cheese Selection 450G

3(3)Write a review
Tesco 5 Cheese Selection 450G
£5.50
£12.23/kg

Per 30g mature Cheddar

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Blue Stilton® cheese.
  • Cheeseboard Favourites Brie, mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with cranberries & Blue Stilton®
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and EU milk.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Per 30g

Energy
361kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

high

9%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
510kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
501kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

high

8%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
474kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

View all Cheeseboards & Selections

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful selection! Always buy it and love it!

5 stars

Beautiful selection! Always buy it and love it!

Not as depicted.

2 stars

Very small portion sizes- it says serves 15 but most likely serves 15 elves not 15 people. The pictures make it look like a lot. The cheese was nice enough, but for the price it was not a very good deal at all, better off buying individual cheese.

Really bland, tasteless cheese. Very disappointing

2 stars

Really bland, tasteless cheese. Very disappointing. We got the similar product last year and it was lovely. This year the cheese is not up to scratch.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here