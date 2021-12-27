Tesco 5 Cheese Selection 450G

Beautiful selection! Always buy it and love it!
Beautiful selection! Always buy it and love it!
Not as depicted.
Very small portion sizes- it says serves 15 but most likely serves 15 elves not 15 people. The pictures make it look like a lot. The cheese was nice enough, but for the price it was not a very good deal at all, better off buying individual cheese.
Really bland, tasteless cheese. Very disappointing
Really bland, tasteless cheese. Very disappointing. We got the similar product last year and it was lovely. This year the cheese is not up to scratch.