Special K Milk Chocolate Bars 6 X 20G

Per bar (20g)
- Energy
- 328kJ
-
- 78kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1640kJ
Product Description
- Wholewheat Flakes, Cereal and Milk Chocolate Pieces in a Bar Dipped in a Smooth Milk Chocolate Layer, Fortified with Vitamins.
- Enjoy the Special K range as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Special K bars are a source of vitamin B3 which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, vitamin B6 which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and vitamin B9 which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
- 78 kcal per bar
- Made with Belgian chocolate
- Vitamins B3, B6, B9
- High in fibre
- 44% Wholegrains
- No artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or sweeteners
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 120G
- A source of vitamin B3 which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, vitamin B6 which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and vitamin B9 which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Cereals (Wholewheat (31%), Whole Oats (5.5%)), Milk Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers {Soy Lecithin, E476}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cereal Crispies (11%) (Wholewheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser {Calcium Carbonate}, Emulsifier{Soy Lecithin}), Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Flavouring), Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top. Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- UK: Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- Media City UK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- UK: Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- Media City UK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
- UK.
- IRL: Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g %RI*
|/20g %RI*
|Energy
|1640kJ
|328kJ
|-
|390kcal
|78kcal 4%
|Fat
|9.6g
|1.9g 3%
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|1.0g 5%
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|12g 5%
|of which sugars
|25g
|5.0g 6%
|Fibre
|14g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.4g 3%
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.12g 2%
|Niacin
|16mg 100%
|3.2mg 20%
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg 100%
|0.28mg 20%
|Folic Acid
|200µg 100%
|40µg 20%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.