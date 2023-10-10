Airwick Air Freshener Reed Diffuser Sweet Pea 42ml

Air Wick Essential Oils Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea. Contains alpha-isomethyl ionone, linalool. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. Contains geraniol, 3-(4,4-dimethylcyclohex-1-en-1-yl) propanal, nerol, 2,4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, cyclamen aldehyde, alpha-methyl-beta-ionone, delta-damascone, dimethyl heptenal.. May produce an allergic reaction.

Air Wick Essential Oils Reed Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea. Contains alpha-isomethyl ionone, linalool. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. Contains geraniol, 3-(4,4-dimethylcyclohex-1-en-1-yl) propanal, nerol, 2,4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, cyclamen aldehyde, alpha-methyl-beta-ionone, delta-damascone, dimethyl heptenal.. May produce an allergic reaction. RB UK – PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. Tel: 0800 376 8181 RB IE: Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24. Tel: 01 661 7318

Air Wick Reed Diffusers use natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful long lasting fragrances and improve your home fragrance for up to 6 weeks. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home whether it's in your living room or bedroom with its nature-inspired fragrance and elegant design. Air Freshener. Airwick.

